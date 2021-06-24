Four dead, more than 150 people unaccounted for after Florida building partially collapses

The number of people unaccounted for following the collapse of a Florida apartment block has risen to 159, the county's mayor said on Friday.

At least four people have been killed in the disaster, which unfolded early on Thursday when an entire side of a seaside condominium tower in a Miami suburb suddenly crumbled to the ground.

"Our unaccounted for number has gone up to 159," Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference.

Authorities have stressed it is still not clear how many people were inside the building when it collapsed.

Early on Friday, rescue workers and trained dogs were frantically scouring through rubble looking for signs of life.

The toll had initially been one killed, but Ms Cava said three more bodies were pulled from the wreckage overnight.

US President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Florida and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts.

"The President's action authorises the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts," the White House said on Friday.

Search teams detected sounds of banging and other noises but no voices coming from the mounds of debris overnight, said Raide Jadallah, assistant chief of operations of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The Champlain Towers South condominium is located in Surfside, a barrier island town across Biscayne Bay from the city of Miami.

Footage captured by a security camera nearby showed an entire side of the building suddenly folding in two sections, one after the other, at about 1:30am, throwing up clouds of dust.

What caused the 40-year-old high-rise to cave in was not immediately known, although local officials said the 12-story tower was undergoing roof construction and other repairs.

Officials said the complex, built in 1981, was going through a re-certification process requiring repairs, with another building under construction on an adjacent site.

The building is home to a mix of people including families and part-time "snow bird" residents who spend the winter months in Florida.

Ms Cava said rescue conditions were dangerous, with debris from the unstable site falling on rescue workers as they worked through the night.

The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, said it was possible that more victims would be found in the rubble.

"We'll hope for the best in terms of additional recoveries but we are bracing for some bad news, just given the destruction that we’re seeing," Mr DeSantis said.

Charles Burkett, the mayor of Surfside, said construction work was being done on the roof, but it was unclear whether the project involved heavy equipment.

Footage from WPLG Local 10, a Miami TV station, showed a rescue team pulling a boy from piles of debris on Thursday, and firefighters using ladder vehicles to rescue residents trapped on balconies.

Mr Burkett said that part of the building with balconies facing the beach had pancaked , meaning one floor appears to have fallen on another, sending part of the structure cascading down.

"The back of the building, probably a third or more, is totally pancaked," he said.

Resident Barry Cohen and his wife were rescued from the building.

"At first it sounded like a flash of lightning or thunder," Mr Cohen, a former deputy mayor of Surfside, said at the scene.

"But then it just kept on steadily for at least 15 to 30 seconds. It just kept on going and going and going."

Mr Cohen said construction had continued for more than a month on the building's roof.