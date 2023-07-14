Canada tornado destroys more than 100 homes

More than 100 homes were damaged after a tornado tore through a suburb of Canada's capital, officials said.

Environment Canada reported that at least one tornado had hit Ottawa on Thursday afternoon. The tornado damaged 125 homes, while one person suffered a minor injury.

The agency also said another tornado had touched down in Mirabel, Quebec, although no damage or injuries were reported.

Looks like a tornado struck parts of Ottawa, Canada. 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/RJM3yaLVzo — Clime (@ClimeRadar) July 13, 2023

Video footage shared on social media showed the funnel cloud carrying debris as it progressed through the Half Moon Bay area of Barrhaven. The tornado left a trail of damage in its wake including fallen power lines, felled trees and houses with exposed insulation.

One resident reported that some roofs in their neighbourhood were ripped apart.

Ottawa Fire and Police were sent to Barrhaven to assess damage and assist residents, the City of Ottawa said.

The city's police department asked people to avoid the Barrhaven area and any fallen power lines.