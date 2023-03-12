Plane uses parachute after engine fails, saving six passengers including baby

The crew of a light aircraft had a lucky escape in Belo Horizonte, Brazil on Saturday, according to local witnesses who filmed the plane’s safe landing by parachute.

The light propeller plane was filmed by startled witnesses floating to Earth near jungle-covered hills in the southern province of Minas Gerais, but it was saved by a device called the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System.

Footage of the incident was shown on Twitter by Aeroin, a Brazilian aviation news service.

Avião tem problemas no motor após a decolagem em Belo Horizonte e piloto aciona paraquedas, salvando todos a bordo pic.twitter.com/oXYdlha6PT — AEROIN (@aero_in) March 11, 2023

Members of the local fire brigade were first to the scene and found the four adult crew and two children — one of them just three days old — dazed but unharmed following the crash, which was reportedly due to engine failure.

The six were travelling in a Cirrus SR-22, a US-made single-engine propeller plane that comes fitted with the safety system.

It is not the first time Cirrus aircraft have been saved by the parachute system, which is designed primarily to save the crew but does not necessarily protect the plane from damage on impact.

Last month, another Cirrus plane in Brazil had to use a parachute, saving those on board after the plane experienced engine trouble. The planes are also fitted with an emergency side door in case the main doors are blocked after crash landing.

In 2014, a Cirrus parachute was used over Australia’s Blue Mountains, saving three crew members, with the plane dropping more than a kilometre before landing in someone’s garden.

Last year, the company's Vision Jet SF50, a seven-seater jet aircraft, encountered severe turbulence near Kissimmee Gateway Airport in Orlando, Florida, and successfully used its parachute to land safely in a swampy area. All three passengers survived without injury.