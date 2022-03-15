Scores of children killed in Ukraine war, Zelenskyy tells Canadian Parliament

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

The war in Ukraine has killed 97 children so far, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Canada's Parliament on Tuesday as he reiterated his call for western powers to close the air space over his country.

"They've already killed 97 Ukrainian children," Mr Zelenskyy said in a video address. He added that Russia's military was "destroying everything: memorial complexes, schools, hospitals, housing complexes".

"We're not asking for much. We're asking for justice, for real support, which will help us to prevail, to defend [ourselves], to save lives," he said, receiving a standing ovation from MPs.

In an impassioned speech that followed a similar appearance before the British House of Commons last week, and before an address to the US Congress that will take place on Wednesday, Mr Zelenskyy addressed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by his first name.

“Justin, can you imagine hearing your children hear all these severe explosions, bombing of airports, the bombing of Ottawa airport and tens of other cities of your wonderful country, and can you imagine that?” Mr Zelenskyy asked.

"Can you imagine the famous CN Tower in Toronto if it was hit by Russian bombs? Of course, I don't wish this on anyone but this is our reality in which we live".

The UN has recorded at least 691 civilian deaths, including 48 children, since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, although it believes the true toll is much higher.

More than three million people have fled Ukraine since Russian forces began their all-out assault..

Russian forces have bombed hospitals and struck civilian residences as they advance towards the capital Kyiv.

Mr Zelenskyy once again called on Canada and European nations to “close the sky” and impose a no-fly zone.

“Please stop the bombing,” he pleaded. “How many more cruise missiles have to fall on our cities until you make this happen?”

Nato foreign ministers have rejected imposing a no-fly zone over fears the move would be seen as an escalation against nuclear-superpower Russia.

Mr Zelenskyy, a former comedian, has garnered praise for his leadership over the past three weeks and for his refusal to leave his country despite mounting threats to his own safety.

“In the years I've known you, I've always thought of you as a champion for democracy,” Mr Trudeau said.

“And now democracies around the world are lucky to have you as our champion.”

Mr Trudeau said Canada was issuing sanctions on 15 more Russian officials, including members of the government and military elite.

Canada has imposed sanctions on hundreds of Russian entities and individuals, including billionaire Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich.

Mr Zelenskyy told Canada’s large Ukrainian community - which numbers about 1.4 million people - that the “modern history" of Ukraine was unfolding before their eyes.

Canadian politicians gave Mr Zelenskyy a three-minute standing ovation that concluded with many chanting “Slava Ukraini” or “glory to Ukraine".