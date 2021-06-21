Australian family demand release of 83-year-old man from Iran's Evin prison

Dual national Shokrollah Jebeli has been held since January 2020 over a financial dispute

Shokrollah Jebeli has been held for more than a year at Evin jail over an apparent financial dispute. Supplied.
Shokrollah Jebeli has been held for more than a year at Evin jail over an apparent financial dispute. Supplied.

The family of an 83-year-old man held in Iran’s Evin jail have called for his immediate release after he has received sub-standard medical treatment for a series of mounting health problems.

The family of Australian-Iranian Shokrollah Jebeli fear that he is giving up hope after becoming unable to walk and falling over earlier this week.

The father of three has previously suffered a stroke but was returned to the prison after hospital treatment on the same day, Australian media reported.

Mr Jebeli, one of the oldest prisoners in the notorious Tehran jail, is believed to be in prison over a financial dispute involving less than $20,000. He has been held for 17 months without trial.

The dispute is reportedly connected to a deal involving a man who once claimed to be from the Ministry of Intelligence, raising fears that the pursuit of Mr Jebeli is politically-motivated.

In a recorded phone call from prison, Mr Jebeli told The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age that the man was responsible for his detention.

“He punished me this person,” he said. “That person … is a bad person. I am innocent.”

Read More

Ana Diamond pictured in Iran a few weeks after her release on bail. It was the first time she had been allowed access to professional medical services. Photo: Ana DiamondBritish-Iranian dual citizen Ana Diamond tells of her year-long ordeal in Evin prison

The family told The Sydney Morning Herald that the case was “still a mystery” to them. “We call on the Iranian authorities to release him. At the very least he should be released into the care of a close contact where he can receive the constant medical attention and care he needs, on health grounds.”

Amnesty International raised the case of Mr Jebeli last month as one of 10 dual-nationals being held by Iran.

Mr Jebeli was the only Australian on the list, which also included a Swede, four Britons, Austrians and Germans. The campaign was aimed at putting pressure on the leaders of G7 nations meeting in the UK to do more to secure their release.

Supporters say they are all being held on trumped-up charges. Many are serving long sentences and campaigners believe they are being used to put diplomatic pressure on their governments to secure political concessions.

Mr Jebeli, who first moved to Australia in 1976 before returning three decades later, is the latest prisoner with connections to the country to have been held by Iran.

The Australian-British academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert was detained for more than two years after she was accused of spying. She was released in November 2020 as part of a complicated prisoner swap arrangement.

Daren Nair, a UK-based campaigner who has highlighted a number of the cases, said: “Shokrollah is one of the oldest prisoners in Evin Prison.

“He can’t walk any more and fell over three days ago. He told his family his arm was bleeding and he has bruises.

“He wasn’t sure the prison authorities would take him to hospital. There are no disability services or equipment.”

Published: June 21, 2021 04:19 PM

