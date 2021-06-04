From on board HMS Queen Elizabeth to flyboarding in Sharjah - today's best photos

TOPSHOT - A French marine stands past the nose of a French air force Rafale jet fighter parked on the UK Royal Navy's aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth during the Navy exercise "Gallic strike" off the coast of Toulon, south-eastern France on June 3, 2021. This unprecedented joint maneuver called "Gallic Strike", which has mobilized since two days 14 warships and 56 combat aircraft off the coast of Toulon, aims in particular to train to conduct strikes from the sea, and to operate jointly the tricolor Rafale Marine fighter planes, catapulted, and the British F-35s which take off vertically or using a springboard. / AFP / Christophe SIMON