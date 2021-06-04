From on board HMS Queen Elizabeth to flyboarding in Sharjah - today's best photos

More galleries from The National:
Dubai Police prevent floating restaurant from sinking in Dubai Creek
Queen Elizabeth II and the US presidents: British royal will soon have met all but one Potus during her reign
30 remarkable images of the UAE from space
Updated: June 4th 2021, 12:25 PM
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here