From a robin gorging on cicadas to a quiet coffee in London's Soho - today's best pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7

1318539717 A man drinks coffee at a cafe in Soho in London. From today, restrictions on indoor activities and household mixing ease across most of the UK, with indoor food and entertainment venues allowed to reopen across England and Wales, and small in-home meetings permitted once more in England and Scotland. Hugging is also once again allowed between close family and friends, except in Northern Ireland, where more stringent rules will remain in place until at least May 24. Getty (Getty Images)