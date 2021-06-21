Ex-counterterror chief calls on British government to introduce new security law for public venues

Nick Aldworth urges victims of terrorism to 'keep pressure' on officials

Floral tributes at Albert Square in Manchester, laid to commemorate the victims of the terrorist attack in May 2017 at Manchester Arena. AFP
Floral tributes at Albert Square in Manchester, laid to commemorate the victims of the terrorist attack in May 2017 at Manchester Arena. AFP

Britain’s former counterterrorism co-ordinator has backed calls for the British government to introduce rigorous security laws for venues after an inquiry into the deadly Manchester Arena attack.

Nick Aldworth urged victims to "keep pressure" on the government to introduce the recommended Protect Duty measure, ensuring public venues have action plans in place to deal with terrorist attacks by the end of the year.

Forensic officers investigate the scene near the Manchester Arena, Manchester, England, Tuesday May 23, 2017, the day after the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left 22 people dead as it ended on Monday night. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Forensic officers investigate the scene near the Manchester Arena, Manchester, England, Tuesday May 23, 2017, the day after the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left 22 people dead as it ended on Monday night. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

He is supporting Figen Murray, who has been campaigning for Martyn's Law after her son Martyn Hett, 29, was one of 22 people murdered in the suicide bombing at Manchester Arena in 2017.

A British government consultation into Protect Duty is due to end next week.

"We need to keep pushing for #MartynsLaw to be brought forward as quickly as possible," he tweeted.

"We need to keep the pressure on now to get the government to work at pace to analyse the consultation and get the legislative proposal to Parliament.

"No more delays, let’s get it into committee before end of 2021."

Last week, Ms Murray won backing of the public inquiry into the Manchester Arena bombing for her campaign to change the law.

She attended a concert after her son’s death and launched her campaign over concerns that no one had searched her bag upon entry.

"So glad the work we have done on Martyn’s Law is coming to some sort of fruition.

"Things just have to move forward now and the necessary changes have to be implemented. Smart venues will already start this process before the legislation even comes in."

Read More

A woman lays flowers for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack. REUTERS/Darren StaplesManchester Arena terror attack ‘should have been prevented’ and lives saved

Last week the first of three reports into the attack, in which Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at an Ariana Grande pop concert, was published.

Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders recommended a "rigorous" Protect Duty was introduced by the government.

Strong support for Protect Duty measure

"The idea of a Protect Duty has been around for some time but it has been given new impetus by the hard work of Figen Murray whose son was one of the victims of this outrage," he said.

"A government consultation is ongoing and people need to understand how important a Protect Duty will be if introduced and the wide range of people who will be affected by the proposal.

He said he “fully supported” the introduction of such a scheme.

“In relation to the arena I have recommended that the requirements are stringent. There seems to me no reason why large commercial organisations should not take all reasonable precautions to protect their customers from a terrorist attack."

His 204-page report said the atrocity should have been prevented and many lives could have been saved.

Mr Saunders made nine recommendations, including the introduction of a Protect Duty, in a bid to prevent future attacks.

The Manchester bomber Salman Abedi is seen in this image taken from CCTV on the night he committed the attack. Greater Manchester Police / Handout via Reuters
The Manchester bomber Salman Abedi is seen in this image taken from CCTV on the night he committed the attack. Greater Manchester Police / Handout via Reuters

“The security arrangements for the Manchester Arena should have prevented or minimised the devastating impact of the attack,” he said.

“They failed to do so. There were a number of opportunities that were missed leading to this failure. Salman Abedi should have been identified as a threat by those responsible for the security of the arena and a disruptive intervention undertaken.

“Had that occurred, I consider it likely that Abedi would still have detonated his device, but the loss of life and injury is highly likely to have been less.”

He said British Transport Police, Arena operators SMG and event security providers Showsec were all “principally responsible” for those missed opportunities. Had any of them challenged Abedi before the end of the concert it is possible only one life may have been lost instead of 22, the report said.

Published: June 21, 2021 04:11 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's far-right National Rally, saw her party win fewer votes than expected. AFP 

French regional elections deal blow to Marine Le Pen's far right

Europe
ROME, ITALY - JUNE 20: Jorginho, Marco Verratti and Federico Bernardeschi of Italy look on during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group A match between Italy and Wales at Olimpico Stadium on June 20, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Solaro - Pool/Getty Images)

Wales v Italy player ratings: Bale 6, James 5; Jorginho 8, Verratti 8

Football
Belgium police cordon off the area where the body of Jurgen Conings was found. AFP

Virologist threatened by fugitive Belgian soldier sends sympathy to his bereaved family

Europe
Lebanese-Syrian director Wissam Tanios' debut feature, We Are From There, will have its UK premiere in July at Safar Film Festival in Londo. Photo: The Arab British Centre

Lebanese director's documentary 'We Are From There' charts the journey to a radically new life

World
Visitors outside the All England Club where Wimbledon begins on June 28. Mark Chilvers for The National

Wimbledon 2021: How the tournament will differ from usual

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?