Eyes on the universe: Scientists begin quest to unravel mysteries of dark energy

Scientists hope to gather enough data to build a 3D map of the universe. DESI Collaboration

Faraway galaxies could feel a lot closer if a five-year mission to create the first 3D map of the universe proves successful.

Scientists on Monday turned on thousands of fibre-optic lenses or “eyes” in the Arizona desert in an effort to unravel the mysteries of dark energy.

The cameras form part of the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument – an 11-tonne machine that gathers light from deep in the universe. Each individual eye is capable of capturing an image of a galaxy within 20 minutes.

A four-month trial run of the machine captured four million spectra, or wavelengths of light, and the test gathered more data than the combined output of all previous spectroscopic surveys.

The device – funded by the US Department of Energy with contributions from Britain, Spain and France – sits on top of a four-metre telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory near Tucson.

Prof Ofer Lahav, the chairman of the consortium of seven UK universities working on the project, said it was a “revolution in astronomy” that would help scientists to better understand how the universe works.

“This survey will go deeper into space and the history of the universe than we have ever achieved before,” Prof Lahav, from University College London, said.

"It will lead to unprecedented observations that will help us characterise the mysterious nature of dark energy."

Michael Levi, from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, said the 3D images showed how the universe had evolved.

He said the end result would be “a time machine where we place those objects on a timeline that reaches as far back as 11 billion years ago”.

The captured light is split into bands of colour by spectrographs to map the movements of the galaxies relative to Earth. Information, such as the chemical composition of the objects observed and relative distance and velocity, is also recorded.

As the universe expands, galaxies move apart from each other, and their light shifts to longer and redder wavelengths.

The optical fibres capture light from faraway galaxies. DESI collaboration

This detailed distribution of galaxies is expected to provide answers on how dark energy is influencing the expansion of the universe.

Prof Grahame Blair, from the UK’s Science and Technology Facilities Council, said the project would lift the lid on the “very fabric of the universe”.

“This international collaboration applies the best cutting-edge technology and expertise from across the globe to reveal more about the unknown universe than ever before,” he said.

“It is great that UK scientists are playing such a strong role in this scientific adventure.”

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Sheikh Zayed's poem When it is unveiled at Abu Dhabi Art, the Standing Tall exhibition will appear as an interplay of poetry and art. The 100 scarves are 100 fragments surrounding five, figurative, female sculptures, and both sculptures and scarves are hand-embroidered by a group of refugee women artisans, who used the Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery art of tatreez. Fragments of Sheikh Zayed’s poem Your Love is Ruling My Heart, written in Arabic as a love poem to his nation, are embroidered onto both the sculptures and the scarves. Here is the English translation. Your love is ruling over my heart Your love is ruling over my heart, even a mountain can’t bear all of it Woe for my heart of such a love, if it befell it and made it its home You came on me like a gleaming sun, you are the cure for my soul of its sickness Be lenient on me, oh tender one, and have mercy on who because of you is in ruins You are like the Ajeed Al-reem [leader of the gazelle herd] for my country, the source of all of its knowledge You waddle even when you stand still, with feet white like the blooming of the dates of the palm Oh, who wishes to deprive me of sleep, the night has ended and I still have not seen you You are the cure for my sickness and my support, you dried my throat up let me go and damp it Help me, oh children of mine, for in his love my life will pass me by.

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

The specs: 2018 Genesis G70 Price, base / as tested: Dh155,000 / Dh205,000 Engine: 3.3-litre, turbocharged V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 370hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 510Nm @ 1,300rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.6L / 100km

