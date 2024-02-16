Watch live from Munich Security Conference 2024: Managing global refugee flows

World leaders, diplomats and experts are in Munich this weekend for the annual security summit in Germany.

The conference tackles key global topics and challenges. In this session, the panel discusses ongoing refugee crises around the world. Amy Pope, Director General for the International Organisation for Migration will set the scene.

The National's Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi moderates a panel that includes Filippo Grandi, the UN's High Commissioner for Refugees; Guatemala President Bernardo Arevalo; Ylva Johansson, the European Commission's Home Affairs commissioner, Roberto Patino, founder and director of Institute 2100; and Niels Annen, Germany's Parliamentary State Secretary, Federal Ministry for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Session starts at 7.30pm GST (3.30pm GMT).

