Munich Security Conference to discuss ways to stop Gaza bloodshed

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Diplomats have converged on the southern German city of Munich in an attempt to make progress towards a ceasefire in Gaza, with high-level meetings between international powers and regional parties scheduled for Friday.

Behind a tight security perimeter, the officials hope to hold a series of formal and informal get-togethers to reach an understanding that would stop the bloodshed and alleviate the humanitarian crisis.

From the panel events getting under way at the Munich Security Conference, it is understood that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will issue a call to halt any plans for an offensive in Rafah. The area holds 1.5 million Gazans, many of whom fled there as Israel invaded after the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

Read more Diplomats to enter Gaza talks in Munich

Us Vice President Kamala Harris will also address the deadlock over fighting in Gaza when she speaks in the opening session. Ms Harris is scheduled to meet Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and Israel's President Isaac Herzog.

The White House has described Ms Harris' address as a "major foreign policy speech" and comes as the US is heavily engaged in both crises in Ukraine and Gaza as well as concern swirls over an as yet unspecified security threat from Russia that was raised earlier this week by US Representative and House Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner.

A meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the senior Chinese delegation leader is expected later on Friday. Munich Security Conference said a similar encounter last year in Munich helped set the stage for talks between Washington and Beijing.

The forum director, Christoph Heusgen, said the Iranian and Russian governments had not been invited because they had not shown a serious interest in negotiations.

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron is leading his country's delegation and will be holding regional meetings on Gaza over the course of Friday, before appearing on a panel on global economic security in the evening.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrives for the Munich Security Conference. AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to speak at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday after meetings on Friday with Germany and French leaders to sign mutual defence agreements almost two years since the start of the war with Russia.

Experts fear that EU aid alone to Ukraine must double to make up for a shortfall if the US fails to agree a new round of military aid. Current aid continues to be provided by a few big donors including Nordic countries, as well as Germany and the UK, while most past backers have promised little or nothing new.

“This is a challenge, but ultimately a question of political will,” said Christoph Trebesch, research director at the Kiel Institute, a German institute that issued a report on the situation on Friday. “The EU countries are among the richest in the world and so far they have spent not even 1 per cent of their 2021 GDP to support Ukraine.”

The report also noted “a large gap between promised and actual aid flows” from the EU and its member states.

Massive security

The three-day meeting is expected to feature more than 180 senior government representatives from all over the world as well as hundreds of delegates and panellists. Conference director Mr Heusgen has said that at least one quarter of the 250 people speaking at the 60 events come from the Global South, the highest share to date at the conference.

Munich police are protecting 50 heads of state and government, about 60 foreign ministers and more than 25 defence ministers, among others.

Three major rallies on issues such as Nato, climate change and Ukraine are expected on Saturday. Restrictions on air traffic covers a radius of 5.5km above the city centre, specifically for drone threats.

Munich Security Conference - in pictures