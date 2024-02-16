Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died, say prison authorities

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died, Russia's federal penitentiary service announced on Friday. He was 47.

The service said Mr Navalny fell ill following a walk at the Arctic prison colony where he was serving a 19-year-term.

He "immediately" lost consciousness could not be revived, it added.

"Navalny felt bad after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness. Medical staff arrived immediately and an ambulance team was called," the statement said.

"Resuscitation measures were carried out which did not yield positive results. Paramedics confirmed the death of the convict. The causes of death are being established."

A spokesman for the Kremlin said Vladimir Putin had been informed of the death of Mr Navalny, an outspoken critic of the Russian President and his regime.

Russia's Investigative Committee said it has launched a "procedural probe" into the death.

Mr Navalny's press secretary said she has not received confirmation of his death, adding that his lawyer was on his way to the penal colony in Kharp.

Alexei Navalny attends a rally in Moscow in 2018. AP

European Council President Charles Michel said Mr Navalny "fought for the values of freedom and democracy".

"For his ideals, he made the ultimate sacrifice," he wrote on X.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the death of the "fiercest advocate for Russian democracy" is "terrible news" and a "huge tragedy" for the people of Russia, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was "very sad" about the reports.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics went further, claiming that Mr Navalny had been "brutally murdered''.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny takes part in a march at Strastnoy Boulevard in memory of Russian politician and opposition leader Boris Nemtsov. Getty Images

Mr Navalny was moved in December from his former prison in the Vladimir region of central Russia to to a “special regime” penal colony — the highest security level of prisons in Russia — above the Artic Circle.

His allies decried the transfer to a colony in the town of Kharp, in the Yamalo-Nenets region about 1,900 kilometers northeast of Moscow, as yet another attempt to force him into silence.

The town is about 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Vorkuta, whose coal mines were part of the Soviet gulag prison-camp system. The remote region is notorious for long and severe winters.

He had been behind bars since January 2021, when he returned to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia are seen at the passport control point at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in 2021. AFP

Before his arrest, he campaigned against official corruption, organized major anti-Kremlin protests and ran for public office.

He had since received three prison sentences, all of which he rejected as politically motivated. His latest sentence was on charges of extremism.

His lawyers voiced concern in early December after claiming they had not been able to reach him, saying he had been ill and was reportedly being denied food and kept in an unventilated cell.

He was found three weeks later at the prison colony in Kharp.

His allies had accused the authorities of slowly poisoning him, perhaps through prison food, causing him to lose weight rapidly.

Navalny, a 2022 film about the activist’s poisoning and imprisonment, was awarded the Academy Award for best documentary last March.

His wife, Yulia Navalnaya, and their two children, Darya and Zakhar, attended the ceremony in Los Angeles and joined the movie’s director on stage to accept the award.

“My husband is in prison just for telling the truth. My husband is in prison just for defending democracy,” Yulia Navalnaya said. “Alexey, I am dreaming the day when you will be free, and our country will be free. Stay strong, my love.”

The son of a Soviet army officer, Mr Navalny was born on June 4, 1976, outside Moscow and grew up in a series of closed military towns.

Active in municipal politics early in his career, he participated in nationalist rallies and recorded anti-immigration videos that resurfaced as part of attempts to discredit him after his 2021 imprisonment.