Charles Michel's surprise election bid stirs EU leaders to find swift successor

The EU’s Council president Charles Michel’s surprise announcement to run in the European election in June has put the bloc’s 27 leaders under pressure to agree on a replacement for the Belgian politician.

If they fail to agree on a successor – traditionally a former prime minister – the rules state that the head of the country holding the rotating six-month European Council presidency is to lead future meetings.

For many EU countries, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, holding the current rotating presidency is problematic. Mr Orban regularly clashes with the European Commission and has single-handedly held up aid increases to Ukraine.

This has prompted politicians to criticise Mr Michel, who is expected to be elected as an MEP in Belgium and thus resign before his council term ends in November.

Some, like Dutch MEP Sophie in ‘t Veld, have said his early departure would undermine his credibility as an EU politician because he would be placing his ambitions above the bloc's interest, thus “leaving the ship in the middle of the storm”.

The year is set to be a crucial year for Europe due to the record number of elections that will take place across the globe. Europeans will vote on June 6-9 in elections while the US could also re-elect Donald Trump in elections in November.

Some have expressed worry that a return of Mr Trump could undermine Ukraine’s battle against Russia, viewed in Brussels as an existential threat to European democracy. In parallel, the popularity of far-right politicians, often critical of financial support for Ukraine, is on the rise in EU heavyweights including France.

The Captain leaving the ship in the middle of a storm. If that is how little committed you are to the fate of the European Union, then how credible are you as a candidate? https://t.co/GGdNxeDRce — Sophie in 't Veld (@SophieintVeld) January 7, 2024

Mr Michel has pushed back against such criticism. “President Michel is returning for a direct scrutiny by and dialogue with the citizens. It’s the most natural democratic exercise for European leaders,” an official said.

Even before his announcement to run in the election, made in a weekend interview with Belgian media, EU leaders had been scheduled to meet in June to discuss who would lead European institutions, including the council, after the election. Negotiations usually take months.

But Mr Michel’s decision means they will have less time than expected to decide if they want to avoid a scenario in which Mr Orban steps in between July and November.

Leaders also have the possibility of changing council rules of procedure by simple majority. That would allow them to choose a president instead of Mr Orban.

Who, then, could become the next president? Here are some of the most likely candidates.

Mark Rutte, Sanna Marin, Viktor Orban, Antonio Costa, and Mario Draghi. Getty Images

Mario Draghi

The former Italian prime minister and head of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, is a popular figure in Brussels. In September, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen tasked him to draw up a plan to spur the EU’s economic competitiveness. Media reports claimed that France was lobbying for Mr Draghi to succeed Ms von der Leyen at the head of the Commission, but Mr Draghi said last month that he was not interested.

To complicate matters further, Ms von der Leyen has remained ambiguous about whether she wants to stay at the head of the Commission for a second term amid rumours that she may want to become Nato’s next secretary general. The mandate of Nato's current leader, Jens Stoltenberg, is set to end later this year. But in her State of the Union speech in September, Ms von der Leyen seemed to imply that she may seek a second term at the head of the Commission.

Who will replace Charles Michel as EU Council President? — Alberto Alemanno (@alemannoEU) January 7, 2024

Antonio Costa

Last year, socialist Portuguese politician Antonio Costa was rumoured to be one of the top candidates to succeed Mr Michel. He was first elected Prime Minister in 2015. But Mr Costa resigned from the premiership in November after police raided government offices on suspicions of corruption over lithium mining concessions and found tens of thousands of euros in cash in the office of his chief of staff. He is set to remain in his post until snap elections in March. Although Mr Costa has denied any wrongdoing, the corruption scandal renders his appointment as EU Council president unlikely.

Mark Rutte

Mark Rutte, the Netherlands’ longest-serving prime minister, ticks many of the boxes to become the EU’s next council president. Nicknamed “Teflon Mark” because of his ability to survive political storms, the liberal politician is viewed among his European peers as a skilled negotiator despite tensions with some European countries over his hesitations to back financial bailouts during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. But a row over asylum policy caused his government to collapse in July. Mr Rutte remains as caretaker prime minister as cabinet formation talks drag on following a snap election in November. This means that Mr Rutte will likely be free for an EU job in the coming months. He is also viewed as a top candidate to become Nato chief thanks in part to his strong backing of Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. Yet the Netherlands have a poor track record when it comes to defence spending, which might work against his candidacy.

Sanna Marin

No woman has held the job of president of the European Council since it became a full-time job in 2009. Elected Finland’s youngest prime minister in 2019 at age 34, Ms Marin oversaw her country’s accession to Nato last year but quit politics in April after her political party, the social democrats, lost a national election.

It remains unclear, however, if she would be interested in a job in Brussels.

After she resigned, she joined the Tony Blair Institute as a strategic counsellor. In September, she signed with talent management firm Range Media Partners, signalling her interest in the entertainment industry.