Storm Babet brings severe floods and disruption across UK and continental Europe

Storm Babet has left Europe in turmoil, causing widespread chaos across the UK and beyond.

Major disruption, urgent warnings and emergency preparations have been reported across several European countries.

A 57-year-old woman died as a result of the flooding caused by the storm in Scotland. The woman was swept away at the Water of Lee, in the north-east of the country, amid the extreme weather.

Unprecedented preparations and warnings

In Denmark, residents in vulnerable areas have been engaged in urgent flood prevention activities.

Emergency measures such as the use of sandbags and huge rubber tubes are in place to tackle rising water levels, particularly in areas such as Assens, on the island of Funen.

Authorities in the south of Denmark have urged residents in exposed eastern coastal areas to evacuate, warning of possible flooding in cottages and harbours.

Forecasts paint a dire picture, with the region bracing for what could be the worst flooding in more than a century.

Waves along eastern coasts are predicted to surge up to four metres.

Municipalities such as Koege have urged residents to minimise water use as treatment plants risk being overwhelmed.

Waves crash against Seaham lighthouse during Storm Babet in Seaham, County Durham, north-east England.

Travel warnings and cancellations

Storm Babet has severely disrupted air travel across Europe, causing numerous cancellations and delays.

Aberdeen Airport in Scotland announced that at least nine departures and seven arrivals were cancelled on Friday morning.

Cancellations had also been reported on Thursday, with Scottish regional airline Loganair cancelling dozens of flights due to the adverse weather.

In Denmark, Copenhagen's airport has issued warnings of potential cancellations and delays.

The Danish national rail company and several ferry lines have also issued alerts to travellers.

Sweden is also on high alert, with meteorologists issuing warnings of record high water levels along the southern coast.

Similar warnings have been issued by aviation and travel authorities elsewhere in Europe.

The storm has also caused destruction in parts of southern Europe.

Spain, already facing severe drought conditions, has experienced significant disruption due to Storm Babet.

The storm has led to the closure of public parks, ferry cancellationsand heightened weather alerts across several regions.

Terrifying moments in Scottish skies

A KLM flight encountered difficulties while attempting to land at Aberdeen airport amid the tumultuous weather.

The aircraft touched down safely having been forced to abort its initial landing attempt.

Intense weather affects Germany and Norway

Germany is bracing for potential flooding, especially in the regions south of the Denmark border, including Schleswig-Holstein.

Emergency warnings are in place for potential high waters along the Baltic coast, affecting transport, including some ferry services.

In Norway, meteorologists have issued alerts concerning strong winds due to atmospheric pressure variations between Britain and northern Scandinavia.