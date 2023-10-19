Scotland on high flood alert as Storm Babet set to bring deluge of rain

The UK's Met Office has issued an “exceptional red warning” ahead of Storm Babet, with severe rainfall and high winds forecast.

Parts of eastern Scotland, such as Brechin, Forfar and Kirriemuir, are set for a deluge of rain from 6pm on Thursday until noon on Friday.

#StormBabet will bring some very strong winds, especially on Thursday



🌬️ It's unusual for such strong easterly winds over a prolonged period, so disruption to transport and power supplies is likely



⚠️Large waves will give dangerous conditions on coasts and a danger to life pic.twitter.com/0f6QCf8zJm — Met Office (@metoffice) October 18, 2023

Met Office chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said 100 to 150mm of rain could fall in certain regions, with isolated areas set for about 200 to 250mm of rain and heavy flooding expected.

“Confidence has increased in the chances of considerable impacts from rainfall in parts of the east of Scotland from Storm Babet, which has resulted in the escalation to the red warning,” he said.

The storm is forecast to bring strong easterly winds, with gusts expected to exceed 112kph in parts of eastern Scotland, with an amber wind warning in place for much of the country.

Here's the latest look at where #StormBabet will likely bring impactful rainfall between now and Saturday pic.twitter.com/XcLhD9dfni — Met Office (@metoffice) October 18, 2023

Other parts of Scotland are also bracing for heavy rainfall, with 70 to 250mm forecast.

A Met Office amber warning is also in place for eastern and central parts of the country, with rainfall of 70 to 100mm forecast. Some areas could face 150 to 200mm in 24 hours.

Network Rail Scotland announced route closures and disruption to its services ahead of the storm. Those in red weather warning areas have been urged not to travel.

⚠️ From the start of service today until early Saturday 21 Oct, we will suspend services between:



⛔Aberdeen & Elgin

⛔Edinburgh & Aberdeen via Fife

⛔Perth & Aberdeen via Dundee

⛔Dunblane & Perth

⛔Perth & Aviemore

⛔Tain & Wick / Thurso

⛔All Fife Circle services#StormBabet pic.twitter.com/f73JdKJcHZ — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 19, 2023

Traffic Scotland also warned that “travel should be avoided unless absolutely essential”.

David Morgan, the flood duty manager for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, advised the public to be prepared for flooding, heavy rain and high winds.

Babet causes havoc in Ireland

Cork County Council said more than a month's worth of rain had fallen in the space of 24 hours, leading to unprecedented flooding, saturated land and high river levels across the county. Damien Rytel/PA

Storm Babet has already hit parts of Ireland, causing severe flooding.

Areas such as Cork and its surrounding county were among the worst affected.

In Midleton, Cork, roads became impassable and the military was called to assist travellers.

The fire brigade in Skibbereen spent several hours pumping water out of flooded areas.

Despite their efforts, the water levels remain high, with areas experiencing a month’s worth of rain in 24 hours.