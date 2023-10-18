Six French airports evacuated over threats of attack

Six airports across France were evacuated on Wednesday after “threats of attack” were emailed, police said.

Evacuations were ordered at Lille, Lyon, Nantes, Nice, Toulouse and Beauvais airport near Paris.

Security officials wanted to “clear up any doubts” the threats might be real, a source said.

The bomb threats and evacuations come at an uneasy time in Europe for security organisations as tensions rise around the conflict in Gaza and Israel.

A spokesman for France's DGAC aviation authority has confirmed evacuations bomb warnings for four of the airports - Lille, Lyon, Toulouse and Beauvais - and was unable to give further details immediately.

The DGAC's online dashboard showed significant delays at Lille, Lyon and Toulouse.

Lille airport said a "bomb threat" had caused its evacuation and three flights were diverted. A tweet on its X account said security forces were on the scene.

There was some confusion among passengers making social media posts.

Nice airport reported "abandoned baggage" in terminal 1 had sparked its evacuation.

"The situation has now returned to normal," it added.

Aéroport de Lille en cours d'évacuation suite à une alerte à la bombe.



Les services de sécurité de l'État sont sur place.

Airport authorities at Lyon's Bron airport also said that the all-clear had been given.

The bomb threat at Lyon-Bron was a false alarm, local authorities said in a post on X.

In Belgium, two Swedes were killed while in the country to watch an international football match. France raised its terror alert to the highest level after a schoolteacher was killed by a man claiming allegiance to ISIS.

France has also seen evacuations at the Eiffel Tower and Versailles Palace, both international famous tourist attractions, since Saturday.

Italy arrested two suspected ISIS members and on Wednesday a Jewish school was evacuated after a bomb threat – which security personnel later said had been an exercise.

Following an abandoned baggage item in terminal 1, a security perimeter was set up to allow the usual checks to be carried out. The situation has now returned to normal.

Belgian police killed 45-year-old Tunisian Abdesalem Lassoued, suspected in the football fan killing which is being treated as a “terrorist attack”.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the Belgian attack.