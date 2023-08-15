Russia claims Kyiv's military resources 'almost exhausted'

Russia claimed on Tuesday that Ukraine's military resources were "almost exhausted" as Kyiv pursues a counter-offensive to regain its lost territory.

Sergey Shoigu, Russia's Defence Minister, said at a security conference in Moscow that Ukraine's armed forces "have not been able to achieve any results" despite western assistance.

Ukraine has reported gradual progress as it tries to break through Russian lines. The US and Sweden have announced new military aid in recent days.

Mr Shoigu said the western aid was "nothing unique" and was not "invulnerable to Russian weapons on the battlefield today".

He claimed that "in many cases, even Soviet-manufactured hardware is superior in its combat qualities to western models".

Ukraine and its allies have likewise reported Russian equipment problems since Moscow launched its invasion in February 2022.

No western countries were invited to the Moscow conference, which involved senior Russian officials and their counterparts from Belarus, China, India, the Middle East and Africa.

In a recorded message, President Vladimir Putin said Russia believed a "multipolar world order" was taking shape.

He blamed the conflict in Ukraine, as well as crises in Africa, on "the West’s reckless geopolitical undertakings and selfish neo-colonial actions".

Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu spoke to the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security on Tuesday. EPA

Algeria's chief of defence staff Said Chengriha, who spoke on a panel on the Middle East and Africa, said his country opposed military intervention in Niger and believed it necessary to resolve the crisis through diplomacy, according to Russian media. Representatives of Iran and Syria also addressed the conference.

Seeking allies in Africa, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the West had responded to a Moscow-friendly coup in Niger by "demanding the restoration of democracy by almost any means".

Mr Shoigu blamed Ukraine for the collapse of the Black Sea grain deal - which Russia torpedoed last month by refusing to extend the UN-backed agreement.

He claimed Ukraine had "created substantial stocks of weapons and ammunition in Odesa and other Black Sea ports, which are systematically supplied to the front".

The UN has urged Russia to return to the deal amid fears that a renewed Black Sea blockade will worsen food insecurity in Africa.

Moscow also accused Ukraine of subjecting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to "regular shelling with heavy weapons".

The actions of Ukraine's armed forces "could provoke a nuclear catastrophe", Mr Shoigu said at the conference.

Ukraine blames Russian troops, who have occupied the Zaporizhzhia site since the war's early stages, for the threats to the plant.