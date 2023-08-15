At least three killed by Russian missile strikes on Lutsk in Ukraine

At least three people were killed and dozens of homes damaged in large-scale overnight Russian missile strikes on cities hundreds of kilometres from the front line in Ukraine.

Ukraine's military said 28 missiles were fired in the barrage.

In Lutsk, in the north-western region of Volyn, which is less than 100km from the Polish border, three people were killed and several injured after a business was hit, said regional governor Yuriy Pohulyaiko.

“As of now, three people have died. Several more wounded are in the hospital,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Also targeted in the barrage was the western region of Lviv.

No casualties were reported in Lviv, but the strikes damaged more than 100 houses, broke 500 windows and destroyed a children’s playground, said officials.

“Many missiles were shot down, but there were also hits in Lviv,” city mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Telegram, adding that orders were given to evacuate at least one burning apartment building.

“There is a fire on the upper floors. We are evacuating people. All services are on site,” he said.

Mr Sadovyi posted a video of a crater in front of a multi-storey building with all windows blasted out and debris from what appeared to be a playground.

At least one person was also wounded in a strike in Ukraine's south-western region of Dnipropetrovsk, where an enterprise was hit and a fire broke out, governor Serhiy Lisak said.

The Ukrainian Air Force said it had destroyed 16 of at least 28 Russia-launched air and sea-based missiles. It was not immediately clear how many missiles were launched at Lviv and Volyn.

Earlier, the Lviv region's governor Maxim Kozitsky said “groups of Russian missiles” were headed towards the region.

Residents evacuated from an apartment block hit by a Russian air strike, in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Reuters

Lviv region, which is far from the front line and borders Poland to its west, had been mostly spared Russian air attacks until this summer.

But in July seven people were killed when a missile struck a residential building.

Ukrainian media reported that, according to preliminary information, Tuesday's attack was the largest air assault on the Lviv region since the start of Russia's invasion in Ukraine in February 2022.

Air raid alerts were issued for entire Ukraine for about two hours, from about 2am local time.