Annecy stabbing: Children injured in attack in France

Four young children and at least one adult were wounded on Thursday in a mass stabbing in the town of Annecy in the French Alps.

A man armed with a knife reportedly attacked the group at 9.45am local time as the children, who are all around three years-old, were playing in a park near the lake in the town.

They were reportedly on a school trip.

Three children are in a life-threatening condition following the attack, said police, who earlier said eight children had been injured.

An interior ministry spokesperson said that four children and two adults had been injured. The official cautioned that the number of wounded could evolve because the full details were not yet clear.

The suspect in the attack told police he was a Syrian asylum seeker, a police source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The suspected attacker's identity is being verified and has not been confirmed, according to the source, who added that he is thought to be unknown to security services.

Members of parliament attend a minute of silence after a knife attack in Annecy that left several children injured. Reuters

A local politician, Antoine Armand, tweeted that children were attacked on a playground. He called the attack “abominable.”

In Paris, politicians interrupted a debate to hold a moment of silence for the victims.

France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a tweet that police had detained the attacker.

Plusieurs personnes dont des enfants ont été blessés par un individu armé d’un couteau dans un square à Annecy. L’individu a été interpellé grâce à l’intervention très rapide des forces de l’ordre. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) June 8, 2023

“Several people including children have been injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy,” he tweeted.

An aide of French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said she will travel to Annecy on Thursday.

This is a developing story...