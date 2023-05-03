Arrests across Europe in raids on Italy's 'Ndrangheta gang

European countries on Tuesday announced a series of arrests in raids on an Italian crime gang accused of running a €22 million ($24.3 million) drugs ring.

Dozens of arrest warrants were executed in what German authorities called a “large-scale, Europe-wide police operation”.

The raids focused on the 'Ndrangheta, a mafia-type gang with origins in Calabria, southern Italy.

Besides cocaine smuggling, members are suspected of firearms trafficking, money laundering, tax avoidance and fraud.

More than 100 properties were searched in morning raids, in an investigation known as Operation Eureka involving police from Germany, Italy, Belgium, France, Portugal and Spain.

In Italy, police supported by helicopters served arrest warrants on 108 people.

Kilograms of banned drugs were found in one operation in southern Germany. In the west, more than 1,000 officers were involved in raids.

Police in Germany said the gang was suspected of smuggling cocaine worth millions of euros. Reuters

Police said the trail led to Germany after an encrypted phone was traced to Bavaria.

A suspected mafia cell in Munich is accused of financing the drugs trade and involvement in money laundering.

One man was arrested in Spain's southern city of Malaga as part of the investigation, Spanish police said.

Investigations suggest more than 25 million tonnes of cocaine were traded and €22 million wired from Italy to Belgium, the Netherlands and South America.

The 'Ndrangheta has been accused of paying corrupt dock workers a cut of its drugs revenue.

The group has been described as one of the world's most powerful criminal organisations.

Operation Eureka is “one of the biggest and most significant operations in the field of organised crime of recent years”, Bavarian police said.

Police and prosecutors were to give more details of the raids.

This is a developing story