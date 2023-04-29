Russian embassy’s statement on Irishman killed in Ukraine described as ‘chilling’

Ireland’s Russian embassy has spoken of possible “consequences” in response to tributes to an Irishman killed while fighting in Ukraine.

The comments have been described by a former minister for justice as “threatening” and “chilling”.

Finbar Cafferkey, from Achill Island in Co Mayo, is reported to have been killed while serving as a military volunteer in the eastern part of Ukraine.

READ MORE Ukraine war fuels record global military spending

Mr Cafferkey had combat experience in the Syrian conflict, while those paying tribute to him have described him as an activist on issues such as environmentalism and migration.

Irish deputy premier Micheal Martin expressed his sympathies to his family and said Mr Cafferkey was “obviously a young man of clear principles”.

In response, the Russian embassy warned the Irish government against encouraging Irish citizens to take part in the conflict in Ukraine.

In a statement posted to its Telegram channel, the embassy said it “noted” the Tanaiste’s comments calling Mr Cafferkey “a young man of clear principles”.

The embassy said: “Every loss of life is sad and regretful.

🇮🇪 🇷🇺 Threatening, intimidating & chilling statement by Russian embassy Dublin. These hostile remarks are unacceptable. Beyond time Ambassador Filatov & his crew were asked to leave our country. https://t.co/Ez7frUSdIv — Charlie Flanagan (@CharlieFlanagan) April 28, 2023

“We do not know who Finbar Cafferkey was, except that for whatever reason he was fighting in a foreign land.

“We do not know what his principles were.

“What we do know, though, is that in a very big way it is the Irish government and media to who bear responsibility for the death of Finbar Cafferkey.

“It has been the government and media who have been promoting anti-Russian propaganda, distorting the truth about the conflict in Ukraine, misleading people like Finbar Cafferkey.

“Now they face the results of their own efforts,” it said.

The embassy added: “We also do not know if Mr Martin’s remarks signify support for the Irish to take part in combat in Ukraine, but we do know that if that is the case, then Ireland would be the direct participant of the conflict with all the ensuing consequences.”

Commenting on Twitter, former justice minister Charlie Flanagan said the statement was “threatening, intimidating and chilling”.

“These hostile remarks are unacceptable,” the chairman of the foreign affairs committee said, adding that it was “beyond time” that the Russian ambassador Yury Filatov and “his crew were asked to leave our country”.