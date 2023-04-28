Russia launches new wave of aerial attacks on Ukraine

Russian forces pounded Ukrainian cities with missiles as people slept on Friday, killing at least eight people in their first large-scale air strikes in nearly two months.

More than 20 cruise missiles and two drones targeted Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine, officials said.

The early morning attacks were carried out as Kyiv is believed to be close to launching a counteroffensive to try to retake Russian-occupied territory.

“Every such attack, every evil act against our country and people brings the terrorist state closer to failure and punishment, not vice versa, as they think. We will not forget any crime, we will not let any invader avoid responsibility,” said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In the central city of Uman, at least seven people were killed and 17 wounded when a missile hit an apartment building, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

“All the glass flew out, everything flew out, even the chandelier fell. Everything was covered in glass,” resident Olha Turina said.

“Then there was an explosion … We barely found our things and ran out,” she said.

Three children were rescued from the rubble, police said.

In the south-eastern city of Dnipro, a missile struck a house, killing a two-year-old and a 31-year-old woman, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said. Three people were also wounded in the attack.

Rescuers work at a damaged residential building after a missile attack in Uman. EPA

Ukraine's military said it had shot down 21 of 23 cruise missiles fired by Russia.

Explosions were also reported after midnight in the central cities of Kremenchuk and Poltava, and in Mykolaiv in the south, according to the Interfax Ukraine news agency.

In Kyiv, the anti-aircraft system was activated, according to Kyiv City Administration. Air raid sirens started at about 4am, and the alert ended around two hours later. The attack was the first on the capital since March 9.

The missiles were fired from aircraft operating in the Caspian Sea region, according to Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Ukraine's air force intercepted 11 cruise missiles and two drones over Kyiv, the city authority said.

There were no immediate reports of any missiles hitting targets in Kyiv but fragments from intercepted missiles or drones damaged power lines. No casualties were reported.

The attacks were the first co-ordinated missile strikes on such a large scale since an apparent easing off of Russian air strikes on civilian infrastructure.

The main focus of fighting has for months been in the eastern city of Bakhmut as Russia tries to capture the remaining areas of the industrial Donbas region that it does not already hold.

Germany and UK deliver tanks to Ukraine

Nato said this week that allies and partner countries have delivered more than 98 per cent of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine since the Russian invasion, strengthening Kyiv's capabilities as it contemplates the launch of a counteroffensive.

Along with more than 1,550 armoured vehicles, 230 tanks and other equipment, Ukraine’s allies have sent “vast amounts of ammunition” and trained and equipped more than nine new Ukrainian brigades, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

Partner countries such as Sweden and Australia have also provided armoured vehicles.