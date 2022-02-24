The cities where Ukraine is under attack by Russia

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Ukraine said it was under attack across the country on Thursday with Russian tanks sighted deep in its territory, explosions heard in major cities and reports of artillery fire against border guards, airfields and apartment blocks.

Border police said tanks had crossed from Russia, from occupied Crimea and from Belarus to the north, opening an assault on several fronts that analysts fear could lead to a swift attack on Kiev.

The reports proved Western fears correct, that Russia would not confine itself to separatist eastern regions of Ukraine but launch an attack across the country.

Those fears had been mounting for weeks after Russia assembled more than 100,000 troops around Ukraine’s borders and carried out drills involving fighter jets, bombers and missile launchers.

Kharkiv

Ukraine said four invading tanks had been destroyed in Kharkiv, an eastern industrial city only 42 kilometres from the Russian border but outside the territory previously controlled by pro-Kremlin separatists.

Emergency services said a boy had been killed in an apparent shell attack that hit an apartment building in the city.

The wider Kharkiv region was one of four in the north where Russian tanks had entered, border guards said, and one of several where Ukraine said missile strikes were targeting airbases, military depots and command facilities. The Ukrainian military said there were "fierce fights" in the Kharkiv region.

The invasion was also staged from several positions in Belarus, but the country’s pro-Kremlin President Alexander Lukashenko said his forces were “not taking part in this operation".

Fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kharkiv. AP

Odessa and Mariupol

In the south, Ukraine's military said it had regained control of the port of Mariupol after early reports of Russian attacks there and in Odessa, another coastal city.

To the south of Odessa, Ukraine said attackers were trying to seize an island in the Black Sea and calling on government forces to surrender. It came after Russia strengthened its positions on the Crimean peninsula it annexed in 2014.

There were reports of explosions in both cities, and of people in Mariupol — only 15 kilometres from the front line with eastern separatists — taking suitcases to their cars and fleeing the city.

Regarded as a valuable industrial hub, Mariupol has two major steel plants and some of Ukraine’s grain exports leave from its port. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff said operations at all of Ukraine’s seaports had been suspended.

A fire at a Ukrainian military installation near an airport in Mariupol, a port city in the south. Reuters

Kiev

Ukraine’s military said Boryspil Airport in Kiev was under attack, with the country moving to close its airspace to civilian traffic and

Large explosions were heard in the capital. Civil defence sirens sounded and some people hastily packed their luggage into cars to try to escape the city, with queues on roads and petrol station forecourts.

Some people huddled underground after the subway system was declared open to all, while others gathered at a railway station. Mayor Vitaly Klitschko told people in Kiev to stay at home but to prepare for a potential evacuation.

It came as a European aviation agency warned of potential attacks or misidentification of passenger planes. Ukraine said airfields in Ozerne, Kulbakino, Chuhuiv, Kramatorsk and Chornobaivka were under attack.

Cars in a traffic jam as people try to leave Kiev following the Russian invasion. AP

Separatist regions

Ukraine said it had killed 50 troops in the Luhansk region, part of the contested territory where fighting with pro-Russian forces has been going on for eight years. Explosions were heard in Donetsk, also under separatist control.

Ukraine separately said it had taken down six Russian war planes in the east. Moscow has not issued any reports of military losses. The Russian-backed separatists, in turn, claimed to have downed two Ukrainian planes.

Russian military hardware

Western powers had warned of a potential invasion because of what they described as a huge concentration of troops accompanied by infrastructure such as field hospitals.

They were accompanied by military hardware including:

BM-27 Uragan rocket launchers sighted during Russian drills in annexed Crimea

Su-30 fighters belonging to Russia and Belarus, known as Flanker aircraft by Nato, and used during their joint drills

The navy cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, sighted outside the Crimean port of Sevastopol during naval exercises

Tu-22M3 bombers escorted by Su-35 jets at Russia-Belarus drills, both models dating back to the Soviet era

Supersonic MiG-31K fighters used during the so-called Grom-22 exercises, carrying a Kinzhal hypersonic missile

A large fleet of armoured vehicles, with some tanks rolling into Ukraine on Thursday after the Kremlin ordered the invasion