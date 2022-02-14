Revealed: Top 10 supercars for going furthest on a full tank - Ferrari California leads

Ferrari dominates a list of the supercars ready to keep you in your vehicle and reduce your time filling up with petrol.

While it must take the breath away of other drivers and people who gaze at your sports model's parked perfection, if you’re buying top-end luxury you also want time driving.

As concerns grow for the warming planet it might also be time to watch the fuel efficiency stats on supercars.

Manufactures from Lamborghini to Aston Martin have been showing off their plans for eco-friendly, or at least friendlier, vehicles.

In a new report by Zutobi, the top three vehicles for fuel efficiency are the Alfa Romeo Giulia AWD at 9.2 litres per 100 kilometres, with the Ferrari California and the Porsche 718 both at 10.5/100km.

For fuel distance — the time between fill-ups — it was a 1-2-3 Ferrari sweep. The California went 742.9km before needing a refill, the 458 Spider 728.8km and the 458 Italia stayed driving for 646.6km.

At the other end of gas-guzzling spectrum is the Bugatti Veyron, with a fuel efficiency of 30.1l/100km, just before the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport at 26.1.

Luxury Italian carmaker Lamborghini is developing its first fully electric model for the end of the decade.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin has announced plans to phase out combustion engine-only models by 2026 and focus on electric and hybrid cars, and Bentley’s first all-electric vehicle will be ready by 2025.

Bentley plans to offer only plug-in hybrid and electric cars by 2026 and switch its entire line-up to fully battery-powered vehicles by the end of the decade.

Other luxury car brands such as Ferrari face the delicate task preserving brand identity in the costly shift to batteries.