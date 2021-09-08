Europe criticises Taliban's picks for government

Europe has criticised the Taliban after it announced a new government featuring men wanted by the FBI but no women or ethnic minorities.

On Tuesday, the hardline group in Afghanistan unveiled its caretaker administration, which consists entirely of Taliban members.

“The announcement of a transitional government without the participation of other groups and yesterday's violence against demonstrators and journalists in Kabul are not signals that give cause for optimism,” said Heiko Maas, Germany’s foreign minister.

Mr Maas and his US counterpart Antony Blinken are hosting talks with foreign ministers from 20 countries on Wednesday, after the Taliban’s rapid capture of Afghanistan’s provincial capitals last month and the withdrawal of Nato forces after two decades.

The international community has urged the Taliban to form an inclusive government, as it grapples with how to deal with the group after its takeover of the country.

Mr Maas said Germany was prepared to keep its dialogue channels open with the Taliban in an effort to ensure more people are able to leave the country.

He highlighted three key concerns - food shortages in many parts of the country because drought and the stopping of international aid payments.

“And if a new government is not able to keep the affairs of state running, there is a threat of economic collapse after the political one - with even more drastic humanitarian consequences,” warned Mr Maas.

An EU spokesman also criticised the caretaker government, saying: “Upon initial analysis of the names announced, it does not look like the inclusive and representative formation in terms of the rich ethnic and religious diversity of Afghanistan we hoped to see and that the Taliban were promising over the past weeks.”

The spokesman added that a “inclusive and representative” transitional government was a key condition for future engagement.

Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting interior minister, is wanted by the FBI. The US State Department has offered a $10 million reward for information that leads to his arrest.