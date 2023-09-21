India suspends visa applications for Canadian nationals

Ottawa and New Delhi in a diplomatic row over Canadian claims India was behind death of separatist leader

The National
Sep 21, 2023
India has suspended visa applications for Canadian nationals “until further notice.”

The BLS visa service, which processes Indian visa applications in Canada, cited “operational reasons” for the move.

It comes as Indians living in Canada have been advised to exercise “utmost caution” amid a diplomatic row between the two countries.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused India of being behind the death of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, prompting outcry from New Delhi.

