Biden to focus on Russia-Ukraine war at G20 Summit in Delhi

US President Joe Biden will attend the annual G20 Summit in New Delhi this weekend and hold talks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the meeting, his National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

Mr Sullivan confirmed Mr Biden's attendance at the summit after first lady Jill Biden tested positive for Covid-19, saying the President would travel to the Indian capital on Thursday.

“On Friday, President Biden will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi of the Republic of India. And on Saturday and Sunday, the President will participate in the official sessions of the G20 Summit,” Mr Sullivan said.

“As the President heads to the G20, our focus is going to be on delivering for developing countries; making progress on key priorities for the American people, from climate to technology; and showing our commitment to the G20 as a forum that can actually deliver.”

The White House said on Monday that Ms Biden, 72, tested positive for Covid-19 and was experiencing “mild symptoms”. Although Mr Biden tested negative and was being closely watched, there were doubts he would attend the summit as planned.

Mr Sullivan said that besides issues such as the global economy, debt relief, climate, health and the responsible use of artificial intelligence, Mr Biden would also focus on how the G20 deals with Russia’s “illegal and continuing war” in Ukraine and its social and economic consequences on the poorest countries.

“As he has done before, President Biden will call for a just and durable peace, one founded in respect for international law, principles of the UN Charter, the precepts of territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Mr Sullivan said.

Mr Biden will continue to emphasise that the US will support Ukraine for as long as it takes to redeem these principles, he said.

One of the aims of the summit is to generate consensus or develop a joint communique on the war in Ukraine, an ambition that was carried over from last year’s meeting in Bali.

Mr Sullivan said getting an “absolute consensus” on Ukraine would be a challenge given Russia would also be taking part in the summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the summit, with the country instead to be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Chinese President Xi Jinping will also skip the talks, with Prime Minister Li Qiang attending in his place.

“I don’t expect that Russia is going to flip its position on the Ukraine war this year. So, to get absolute consensus on a statement on Ukraine is challenging because you’ve got Russia seated at the table, albeit not at the leader level because Putin isn’t going to be there,” Mr Sullivan said.

“But the fact that most members of the G20, as most members of the UN General Assembly, continue to hold the position that Russia’s war was illegal, in violation of the UN Charter, and that this war must end on terms consistent with the UN Charter – that is the result of months of hard diplomacy by the United States and our partners, and it continues to reflect where international sentiment is on this issue.”

The high-profile G20 Foreign Ministers summit in March failed to produce a joint declaration condemning Russia over the war in Ukraine, after Moscow and Beijing expressed reservations.

India has adopted a neutral stance on the conflict but has found itself in an awkward diplomatic situation over the issue since it assumed the G20 presidency last year.