Antony Blinken arrives in India to attend G20 with Lavrov and other foreign ministers

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in New Delhi ahead of a tense G20 Foreign Ministers summit on Thursday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart in attendance.

India assumed the G20 presidency in December. The get-together is one of the first high-profile meetings at the forum.

About 40 global delegates, including Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, will be participating on New Delhi's special invitation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the delegation at the opening session and urged the leaders not to focus on issues that divide countries.

"As the leading economies of the world, we have a responsibility to those who are not in this room," he said.

"The world looks upon the G20 to ease the challenges of growth, development, economic resilience, financial stability, trans-national crime, corruption, terrorism and food and energy security.

"The G20 has capacity to build consensus and deliver concrete result, we should not allow issues that we cannot resolve together to come in the way of those we can. We should not focus on what divides us but what unites us."

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will chair two sessions of the summit that would focus on six important issues including rising food and energy prices, growing debt and poor economic recovery after the pandemic.

But experts believe the summit will be dominated by the Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, which entered its second year last week, with nearly 300,000 people dead on both sides.

India has so far towed a neutral line on the military crisis, but as global leaders descend on New Delhi, the host nation is caught in an awkward situation with the US and its Western allies pushing to use the platform to denounce Moscow over the crisis.

India's ties with Russia

India has historic ties with Russia and has refused to explicitly condemn Moscow over the Ukraine invasion amid increased trade and fuel deals with Moscow despite the Western sanctions against Kremlin.

New Delhi had come up with a chair’s summary at the finance ministers' meeting last week in southern Bengaluru city after Russia and China blocked the passage of a joint statement to condemn Moscow and use of word "war" in reference to the military conflict in the Eastern European nation.

The host nation instead has tried to focus on issues like alleviating poverty and climate finance to avoid any diplomatic crisis with either of the warring sides.

Mr Blinken, who arrived in New Delhi after stopovers in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, the former Soviet states and close friends of Moscow, will have bilateral meetings with Mr Jaishankar but is unlikely to meet Mr Lavrov or Mr Qin.

“I think from our perspective it’s important that the G20 continue to call out Russia on its war of aggression," media reports quoted a senior State Department official ahead of Blinken’s arrival in New Delhi.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar shake hands during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi, on Wednesday. Reuters

The comments came a day after Russia accused the US and its allies of putting the “world on the brink of a disaster” due to their “destructive policies” and hoped that the G20 will be used to make “balanced consensus decisions” for the interests of all humankind.

"We intend to firmly and openly talk about the reasons and instigators of the current serious problems in world politics and the global economy," the Russian Embassy in New Delhi said late on Tuesday.

The meeting is also being watched to see how tensions between Washington and Beijing – Moscow’s close partner – play out, including over Ukraine and the shooting down of an alleged Chinese spy balloon by the US last month.

Mr Blinken had cancelled his visit to Beijing and the two rival nations had condemned each other over the episode that sparked fresh tensions.

He will also participate in the Raisina Dialogue, India’s premier foreign policy event co-organised by the foreign ministry and a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue meeting later this week.