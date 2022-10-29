At least 59 dead and dozens injured after Halloween stampede in South Korea

At least 59 people were killed and 150 were injured after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital Seoul, South Korean officials said.

Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could grow as emergency workers were continuing to transport the injured to hospitals across Seoul following the stampede in the leisure district of Itaewon on Saturday night.

Mr Choi said 13 of the dead have been sent to hospitals, while the bodies of the remaining 46 were still on the streets.

Officials believe that people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in an alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in the capital.

More than 400 emergency workers and 140 vehicles from around the nation, including all available personnel in Seoul, were deployed to the streets to treat the injured.

The National Fire Agency said officials were still trying to determine the exact number of emergency patients.

Dozens of people suffered from cardiac arrest in the South Korean capital Seoul, after thousands of people crowded into narrow streets in the city's Itaewon neighbourhood. AFP.

TV footage and photos from the scene showed ambulance vehicles lined up in streets amid a heavy police presence and emergency workers moving the injured on stretchers. Emergency workers and pedestrians were also seen performing CPR on people lying in the streets.

In one section, paramedics were seen checking on a dozen or more people who lied motionless under blue blankets.

Police also confirmed that dozens of people were being given CPR on Itaewon streets. The Seoul Metropolitan Government issued emergency text messages urging people in the area to swiftly return home.

A person, believed to have suffered cardiac arrest, is transported in a stretcher before being transported to hospital. AFP.

Some local media reports said the crush happened after a large number of people rushed to a local bar after hearing an unidentified celebrity visited there.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a statement calling for officials to ensure swift treatment for those injured and review the safety of the sites. He also instructed the health ministry to swiftly deploy disaster medical assistance teams and secure beds in nearby hospitals to treat the injured.

Local media said around 100,000 people had been in the area for the Halloween festivities, which were the biggest since the start of the pandemic following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in recent months.