Militants linked to ISIS kill 25 in attack on Ugandan school

Eight people are also in a critical condition at Bwera Hospital, police say

In this file photo taken on December 14, 2021, a FARDC (Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo) soldier patrols near Semuliki in the Virunga National Park. AFP
Reuters
Jun 17, 2023
Militants linked to ISIS killed 25 people in an extremist attack on a school in western Uganda near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ugandan police said on Saturday.

Members of the Allied Democratic Forces, a Ugandan group based in eastern Congo that has pledged allegiance to ISIS, attacked Lhubirira secondary school in Mpondwe, burning a dormitory and looting food late on Friday, police said.

"So far 25 bodies have been recovered from the school and transferred to Bwera Hospital. Also recovered are eight victims, who remain in critical condition at Bwera Hospital," Ugandan police said on Twitter.

Police did not say how many of the dead were schoolchildren.

Soldiers were pursuing the attackers who fled towards Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo, police added.

In April, the ADF attacked a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, killing at least 20 people.

Uganda has sent troops into Congo to help fight the ADF.

Updated: June 17, 2023, 6:38 AM
ISISUganda
