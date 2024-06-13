A Closer Look: Up to 2 million Muslims expected to make Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

With around two million people making the trip each year, the Hajj – the pilgrimage to Makkah in Saudi Arabia – is considered to be the world’s largest human gathering.

Every Muslim is required to perform Hajj at least once in their lifetime, as long as they are physically, emotionally and financially eligible to do so.

This year, the ritual is taking place with the Israel-Gaza war on the minds of Muslims across the world, and amid warnings from Saudi officials about high temperatures.

Here, host Greg Tanner speaks to The National's senior news reporter Ali Al Shouk about the event, its history and expectations for this year’s attendance.

