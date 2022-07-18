Somali passenger plane flips upside down and explodes on runway

Passengers on a propeller plane were left scrambling to safety after the aircraft attempted a crash-landing then flipped upside-down at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, Somalia.

Thirty passengers were able to escape from the Jubba Airways Fokker 50 before it burst into flames.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing across the runway as emergency services rushed to extinguish the blaze.

PHOTOS: A Jubba airline plane crash lands at the Aden Abdulle International Airport in #Mogadishu, #Somalia. State media is reporting that all 30 passengers have been safely evacuated. The plane had left #Baidoa, in the South West State on early Monday. pic.twitter.com/S96ri6YRwq — Abdulaziz Billow Ali (@AbdulBillowAli) July 18, 2022

The Fokker 50 is a 1980s era, twin-engined passenger plane made by the Dutch company of the same name.

The company stopped manufacturing the aircraft in 1997 after encountering financial difficulties.

READ MORE Luxor halts hot-air balloon rides after two tourists are injured

According to aviation website Planespotters.net, Jubba Airways operated two Fokker 50s, both of them purchased more than three decades ago.

Airport authorities said passengers and crew successfully disembarked the plane, which was arriving on a domestic flight from the inland city of Baidoa.

There was no immediate report of any injuries or reasons given for the cause of the crash.