Algeria's former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika dies at 84

The death of Algeria's former president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, was announced on Saturday. Reuters

Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died at 84 years old, the president's office said on Friday, more than two years after he stepped down under pressure from mass protests and the military.

Mr Bouteflika, a veteran of Algeria's war for independence, ruled the North African country for two decades before his resignation in April 2019, when street demonstrations erupted following the announcement of his plan to seek a fifth term.

He suffered a stroke in 2013 and was rarely seen in public since then.

Reuters, AP and AFP news agencies confirmed the news of his death.

AFP reported that public television had announced his death, citing a statement from the president's office.

The report on ENTV did not provide the cause of death or information about funeral arrangements.

After his resignation in 2019, and in an attempt to end the protests demanding reforms, authorities launched unprecedented investigations into corruption.

Mr Bouteflika became Algeria's first foreign minister after Algeria's independence from France in 1962.

As a president of the UN General Assembly, Mr Bouteflika invited former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat to address the body in 1974.

He also demanded that China be given a seat in the in the UN, and railed against apartheid rule in South Africa. He acted as a prominent voice for the developing nations movement.

Born on March 2, 1937, in the town of Oujda near the Morocco border, Mr Bouteflika was among Algeria’s most enduring politicians. In Algeria’s war for independence, he commanded the southern Mali front.

Mr Bouteflika stood firmly with the US in the fight against terrorism after the September 11, 2001 attacks, particularly on intelligence-sharing and military cooperation.

