Earthquake survivors in northwest Syria live next to the ruins of their homes. A family’s tent, surrounded by rubble, in the town of Jindires, in Aleppo province, north-west Syria. A year on from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6, 2023, some Syrians are still living in makeshift accommodation. All photos: Moawia Atrash for the National