Before and after: Devastation caused by Turkey earthquake in Hatay - in pictures

On February 6 last year, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked Hatay and 10 other provinces in southern Turkey, killing more than 50,000 people. A year on, the country is trying to rebuild and recover from the devastation and displacement of thousands of residents and refugees.

Parts of Hatay remain in ruins, with badly damaged buildings awaiting demolition.

A view of the damage across the river in Hatay, Turkey in May 2020, February 2023 and February 2024. Google/ Reuters/ Antonie Robertson/ The National

In the weeks after the disaster, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to rebuild 680,000 homes across 11 provinces over two years, including about 250,000 in Hatay. Many of the residents now live in temporary homes.

The collapsed building of Metronom Muzik in Hatay on November 2022, February 2023 and February 2024/ Google/ EPA/ Antonie Robertson/ The National

The leader announced the completion of 7,275 houses in Hatay on Sunday, saying he will gradually deliver 40,000 houses throughout the region as soon as their construction is completed.

Antakya in south-eastern Turkey in November 2022, February 2023 and February 2024. Google/ AP/ Antonie Robertson/ The National

About 75,000 houses will be built over the next two months, Mr Erdogan said. The government plans to deliver a total of 200,000 houses this year.

Turkey's minister of urban planning Mehmet Ozhaseki told reporters on Friday that 390,000 families are registered to receive houses.

Local leaders estimate that Hatay's population has shrunk to 250,000 from 1.7 million since the quake. By November 2023, about 190,000 were housed in containers.

Habib-i Neccar Mosque in Hatay in 2011, 2023 and 2024. Getty Images/ AP/ Antonie Robertson/ The National

In Antakya, a city steeped in history and culture in Hatay province, the earthquake caused colossal architectural damage, partially destroying landmarks, such as the Habib-i Najjar Mosque, the 19th-century St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and the city's main synagogue.