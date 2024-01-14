Four die trying to cross Channel to UK

Four people died overnight and a fifth was in critical condition on Sunday after trying to reach Britain across the Channel from northern France despite freezing temperatures, the French maritime authority said.

The group of would-be asylum seekers was attempting to reach a vessel off Wimereux in the Hauts de France when their small boat got into difficulty around 2am, the maritime prefecture told AFP.

“We have four dead migrants and one migrant in a critical condition at the hospital in Boulogne-sur-Mer,” said one official.

A tugboat patrolling the coast went to the rescue and found the bodies, the first reported deaths on the Channel in 2024.

They come as the UK government faces mounting pressure to create more safe passages into the country.

Speaking to the BBC, Foreign Secretary David Cameron said: “It's heart breaking when these things happen.

“We've got to stop the boats,” he said, repeating a British government slogan.

A report published this week by the UK Home Office found that Britain has failed to create any new safe and legal routes into the UK for asylum seekers.

The report included a cap on refugee numbers and a pledge to explore alternatives for those with skills rather than proposals for additional avenues into Britain.

Earlier this month, a French report said that the UK is not sufficiently co-ordinating with it in efforts to reduce the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.

Pointing to the “uncertain effectiveness” of illegal migration policies, the report published by France's Court of Accounts, said the country is “struggling to develop operational co-operation arrangements” with the UK.

The region around Calais, the jumping-off point for the shortest crossing to England, has long been a magnet.

The boats are a political priority for the British government and a bone of contention with France, as tens of thousands of people a year have been making the dangerous crossing.

More than two decades after the closure of a Red Cross Centre in Sangatte, hundreds of people still live in tents and makeshift shelters near Calais and Dunkirk, hoping for a chance to make the crossing hidden in a lorry or aboard a small boat.

According to the British government, nearly 30,000 people crossed the Channel from mainland Europe to Britain in small boats in 2023, an annual drop of more than a third.

In November 2021, at least 27 people drowned when their dinghy capsized.