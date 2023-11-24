Earth has received laser-beamed message from 16 million kilometres away, Nasa says

Laser transceiver that made the connection is on board the Psyche spacecraft, which is on a two-year mission headed for the asteroid belt

The Milky Way over a radio telescope at the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array National Radio Astronomy Observatory in New Mexico

A radio telescope in New Mexico scans deep space. Getty Images

The National author image
The National
Nov 24, 2023
Powered by automated translation

A deep space experiment has resulted in the receiving of a laser-beamed message from 16 million kilometres away, Nasa reported this week - an event that could revolutionise the future of deep space missions.

The laser transceiver that made the connection is on board the Psyche spacecraft, which is on a two-year mission headed for the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, Science Alert reported.

Psyche will spend the next six years travelling about 3.6 billion kilometres to reach the outer part of the main asteroid belt, the location of a metal asteroid bearing its name.

Read More
Space conference at Cop28 will encourage nations to share climate data
New findings in lunar soil samples suggest Moon water could fuel future space exploration

Along for the ride is the Deep Space Optical Communications technology demonstration, or DSOC, which was designed to carry out Nasa's most distant experiment of high-bandwidth laser communications.

The spacecraft made contact with the Hale Telescope at the Palomar Observatory in California.

The mission achieved “first light” - the successful sending and receiving of its first batch of data - on November 14 when the laser transceiver locked on to Jet Propulsion Laboratory's powerful uplink laser beacon at its Table Mountain Observatory, IFL Science reported.

This allowed the DSOC’s transceiver to aim its downlink laser at Caltech’s observatory 130km away.

“Achieving first light is one of many critical DSOC milestones in the coming months, paving the way toward higher-data-rate communications capable of sending scientific information, high-definition imagery, and streaming video in support of humanity’s next giant leap: sending humans to Mars,” Trudy Kortes, director of Technology Demonstrations at Nasa, said in a statement.

Psyche is scheduled for a fly-by around Mars and so tests will continue to be carried out to refine and improve this innovative communication method.

Nasa's Mars-like habitat – in pictures

The bedrooms inside the Chapea Mars-like habitat. Photo: Nasa

CHAPEA analogue mission

The bedrooms inside the Chapea Mars-like habitat. Photo: Nasa

Updated: November 24, 2023, 11:08 PM
NASASpace
weekend edition
More from the national