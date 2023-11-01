Kamala Harris launches US push to shape AI 'in the public interest'

US Vice President Kamala Harris joined the drive to shape the future of artificial intelligence on Wednesday with a speech in London in which she said the technology could bring both “profound good” and “profound harm”.

A day before she joins a 27-country AI Safety Summit in Britain, Ms Harris set out a pitch for global “rules and norms” in which AI-generated content is watermarked to guard against deception and disinformation.

She announced tht the US would form an AI safety institute to test and scrutinise new tech, imitating a move last week by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who had billed Britain’s institute as a world first.

In another US-led initiative, Ms Harris said 30 countries including the UK, France and Morocco had committed to responsible use of AI in the military, including autonomous weapons.

The UK summit is intended to put leading countries on the same page about AI’s risks, with Mr Sunak brushing off criticism to invite China in the hope of bringing it around a table with the US.

Mr Sunak wants to show UK leadership in a crowded field in which Germany, France, Italy, the EU and the G7 countries have all set out their stall in the run-up to the summit at Bletchley Park, the home of British codebreaking during the Second World War.

Speaking at the US embassy in London, Ms Harris called on the world to "create a collective vision" of what the future of AI should look like.

She said US policies to use AI "in service of the public interest" could be a model for the world.

"Just as AI has the potential to do profound good, it also has the potential to cause profound harm, from AI-enabled cyber attacks at a scale beyond anything we have seen before to AI-formulated bioweapons that could endanger the lives of millions," she said.

"We reject the false choice that suggests we can either protect the public or advance innovation. We can and we must do both. And we must do so swiftly, as this technology rapidly advances."

The AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park - in pictures

AI Safety Summit - Day One Michelle Donelan (front centre), UK Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, poses with international digital ministers at the start of the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, Buckinghamshire. Getty Images

The US view is that the world should not just focus on “catastrophic threats” such as biological weapons and cyber attacks but also on everyday harms such as bias and false information, a White House official said.

UK ministers last week released intelligence assessments that say AI could be used for cyber crime, terrorist recruitment and disinformation campaigns by 2025.

The UK is touting itself as the home of the world’s third-biggest AI sector after the US and China, with Science and Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan saying Britain’s new institute would “lead a global effort”.