Russia fails to secure seat on UN Human Rights Council

Russia failed to regain its seat on the UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday during an election at the General Assembly, which voted last year to suspend Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow was competing against Albania and Bulgaria for two seats on the Geneva-based Human Rights Council to represent the Eastern European regional group.

In the secret ballot, Bulgaria secured 160 votes, while Albania received 123. Russia obtained 83 votes.

During a Security Council session on Monday, Russia's top UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya accused the US of spearheading efforts to hinder Russia's re-entry to the human rights body.

US deputy ambassador Robert Wood told council members on Monday that Russia’s re-election to the council “would be an ugly stain that would undermine the credibility of the institution and the United Nations”.

The other regional races were not competitive.

China, Japan, Kuwait and Indonesia were elected to represent the Asian group.

Burundi, Malawi, Ghana and Ivory Coast were elected to hold four African seats, while France and the Netherlands will take two western seats.

Louis Charbonneau, UN director at Human Rights Watch, said member states sent a strong signal to Russia’s leadership that a government responsible for countless war crimes and crimes against humanity does not belong on the Human Rights Council.

The New York-based rights organisation said Russian forces in Ukraine continue to commit war crimes, including torture and summary executions.

