Russia seeking to rejoin UN Human Rights Council

Russia is formally seeking to rejoin the UN Human Rights Council for a three-year term, nearly 18 months after it was expelled from the body over its invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian position paper, seen by The National, says that if Moscow is elected in the October 10 vote, it would use its membership “to prevent the increasing trend of turning the HRC into an instrument which serves the political will of one group of countries punishing non-loyal governments for their independent and external policy”.

“This year, when Russia announced their candidacy, I just had to wonder … can they actually be serious?” Rachel Denber, Human Rights Watch's deputy director for Europe, told reporters on Thursday.

“Well they are dead serious about it. There are some states that are beyond the pale and Russia is one of them when it comes to standards that the UN Human Rights Council is supposed to uphold.”

In a speech on Thursday to mark its candidacy, Russia’s UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya said the council should treat all countries equally.

“There are no ‘beacons of democracy’ or ‘rogue states’,” he said. “No member state can claim to be immune from human rights violations, but the solution is in strengthening international co-operation on the basis of dialogue.”

Russia was suspended from the HRC in April 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine, with 93 members of the UN General Assembly voting in favour, 24 against and 58 abstaining.

The Kremlin blamed its suspension on the “initiative of the United States and its allies”.

In a report presented to the HRC last month, the UN’s independent commission of inquiry on Ukraine documented a growing body of evidence of war crimes and possible crimes against humanity committed by Russia.

Russian soldiers in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region also “raped and committed sexual violence against women of ages ranging from 19 to 83 years”, the report found.

And prosecutors at the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant in March for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the alleged deportation of children.

Established in 2006, the UN’s top human rights body is composed of 47-members who are elected by the majority of members of the UN General Assembly through direct and secret ballot.

The UN organised its member states into five geopolitical regional blocs to ensure a fair geographical distribution. Within the Eastern European bloc, Albania, Bulgaria and Russia are competing for two available seats.

Richard Gowan, who oversees Crisis Group's advocacy work at the UN, told The National that western diplomats seem quite worried that Russia will succeed, “although there is a sense that Albania is picking up support in the final days of the campaign”.

“The Russians will hope that their quiet friends will support them in a secret ballot,” remarked Mr Gowan, emphasising that the extent of this support will signal a diminishing sense of isolation for Moscow within the UN.

The HRC calls for states voting for members to “take into account the contribution of candidates to the promotion and protection of human rights.”

Once elected, members are charged with upholding “the highest standards in the promotion and protection of human rights” and “shall fully co-operate with the council”.

The only country to have its membership rights stripped was Libya in 2011, when Muammar Qaddafi, its leader at the time, brutally suppressed political demonstrators.