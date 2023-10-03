Turkey detains nearly 1,000 including alleged Kurdish militants and news anchor

Turkish police detained almost a thousand people in raids across the country on Tuesday, days after a suicide bombing in the Turkish capital.

The arrests included dozens with alleged links to Kurdish militants as well as an opposition news anchor.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said police had carried out raids in 16 Turkish provinces, detaining 55 people suspected of being part of the “intelligence structure” of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

READ MORE Twenty detained after Kurdish terror attack in Turkey

At least 12 other suspected PKK members were rounded up in a separate operation in five provinces, Mr Yerlikaya wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The PKK claimed responsibility for the suicide attack, according to a news website linked to the group.

The group has engaged in a decades-long insurgency in Turkey and is considered a terror organisation by the US and the EU. Tens of thousands of people have died since the start of the conflict in 1984.

A 73-year-old news anchor was also detained on Tuesday after questioning details of the official account of the attack on opposition broadcaster Halk TV.

Aysenur Arslan was detained at her home after prosecutors accused her of spreading “terrorist propaganda” and “praising criminal activity” following comments made during her television programme on Monday morning.