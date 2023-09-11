Sudan's Al Burhan heads to Eritrea to shore up regional support

Sudan's military leader Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan is headed to Eritrea for an official visit.

Gen Al Burhan is attempting to rallying regional support at a time when the army is locked in a civil war against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

During the visit, Gen Al Burhan will hold talks with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki on issues of common interest between the two states, his office said.

He was seen off at Port Sudan International Airport on Monday by Lt Gen Muhammad Ali Youssef, secretary general of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, and a number of ministers.

Read More Sudan's paramilitary chief Mohamed Dagalo attacks Abdel Fattah Al Burhan in audio message

Gen Al Burhan was accompanied on the trip by top officials, including Foreign Minister Ali Al Sadiq and General Intelligence Service director Lt Gen Ahmed Mufaddal.

The war, centred in Khartoum and Darfur, has created a major humanitarian crisis, with more than five million people displaced.

On Thursday, Gen Al Burhan visited Qatar, his third foreign trip in the past two weeks after visits to South Sudan and Egypt late last month.

Qatar has been among Sudan's chief backers and investors, pouring billions of dollars into the vast Afro-Arab state over the years.

Doha also assumed a mediating role to end the civil war in Sudan's western Darfur region in the 2000s.

The war between the RSF and the army is widely seen as a fight for political and military supremacy between Gen Al Burhan and his former ally, RSF leader Gen Mohamed Dagalo.