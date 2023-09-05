Sudan's paramilitary commander makes scathing attack on Al Burhan in recorded message

The leader of a paramilitary force fighting Sudan's army since April says he is fighting to bring democracy back to Sudan and vows to win the war against his nemesis, army chief General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan.

In an audio message posted late on Monday night on his X account, Rapid Support Forces commander General Mohamed Dagalo called Gen Al Burhan a “liar” and a “criminal” and accused him of starting the war. He also sought to distance himself from the 2021 coup the two general jointly led.

The 20-minute audio tape had the tone of a long tirade rather than an address to the nation, with the paramilitary commander using the vernacular Sudanese Arabic. In large part, it also appeared to be a response to comments made by Gen Al Burhan in the nearly two weeks since he left Khartoum for the first time since the war began.

Gen Al Burhan has called his rival a traitor and accused his fighters of committing war crimes.

Of the war, Gen Dagalo said the RSF was “defending itself, the Sudanese people, democracy and all of Sudan,” accusing Gen Al Burhan of starting the conflict despite his attempts to defuse the tension between the two men in the weeks leading to the outbreak of the war.

He said the RSF did not want to “destroy” the Sudanese army, but rather rid the nation of the remnants of the regime of dictator Omar Al Bashir, ousted in 2019.

FILE PHOTO: Sudanese women who fled the conflict in Sudan's Darfur region wait to be registered by the UN refugee agency UNHCR after crossing the border between Sudan and Chad, in Adre, Chad. Reuters

“There is no Sudanese army now, just remnants,” he said. Gen Al Burhan, he said, reinstated army officers known to be loyal to Al Bashir, claiming that his rival waged the war to cling to power.

He vowed to end the war quickly and to restore democracy to Sudan.

The war between the RSF and the army is widely seen as a fight for political and military supremacy between the two generals. It has created a massive humanitarian crisis, forcing nearly five million people to flee their homes. Of these, more than one million crossed into neighbouring nations.

Among the displaced are about 2.8 million from Khartoum, according to the International Organisation for Migration. That is more than half the capital's prewar population of around five million.

Those still in the capital, built around the confluence of the White and Blue Niles, are enduring power and water cuts, scarce health care and skyrocketing food and fuel prices.

The RSF's forerunner is the notorious Janjaweed militia, which was accused of committing genocide in the western Darfur region when it fought on the side of the government against ethnic African rebels in the 2000s.

It is accused of vicious attacks against ethnic African civilians in Darfur this summer, killing thousands and forcing tens of thousands to flee across the border into Chad.

The International Criminal Court is investigating the killings in Darfur by the RSF and allied Arab militias.

RSF fighters are also accused of large-scale looting in Khartoum, where they occupied hundreds of private homes and turned them into field bases.