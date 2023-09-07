Sudan's Abdel Fattah Al Burhan dissolves Rapid Support Forces in blow to peace talks

Sudan's military chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan has issued a decree dissolving the paramilitary his army troops have been fighting in a ruinous war since April.

The decree, issued late on Wednesday, followed an exchange of scathing criticism between Gen Al Burhan and his one-time deputy and ally, Rapid Support Forces commander Gen Mohamed Dagalo, better known by his nickname Hemedti.

It came one day after the US sanctioned the deputy head of the RSF for involvement in human rights abuses by his fighters.

Gen Al Burhan has already fired Gen Dagalo from his job as deputy chairman of the ruling, military-led Sovereignty Council. Gen Al Burhan is the council's chairman. He also froze the group's assets and bank accounts.

The decree was issued just hours after news broke that at least 32 civilians were killed and dozens injured in artillery strikes by the Sudanese army on Tuesday, one of the highest tolls from a single day of fighting since war broke out in April, according to the activist group Emergency Lawyers.

The group said the strike took place in Ombada in western Omdurman, a neighbourhood that has seen several deadly strikes.

The army has been using heavy artillery and air strikes to target positions of the RSF in Khartoum, causing heavy civilian casualties. The RSF is in near total control on the ground in Khartoum, with thousands of its fighters deployed deep in residential areas.

Volunteers distribute food in Omdurman, Sudan, on September 3. Reuters

After nearly five months of war between the army and the RSF, the move to dissolve the latter appears mostly symbolic. However, it effectively reduces the RSF to a mutinous group of fighters and is likely to impact its relations with nations in the region.

It also deals a body blow to the prospects of a negotiated end to the war that has created a massive humanitarian crisis, including the displacement of more than five million people.

The RSF's forerunner is a notorious Arab militia that fought on the government's side to suppress a revolt by ethnic African groups in Darfur in the 2000s. Former leader Omar Al Bashir, ousted in 2019, later legitimised it, making it a branch of the armed forces and giving Gen Dagalo, who has not attended the military academy, the rank of general.

The RSF continued to enjoy a large degree of autonomy and the patronage of Al Bashir, who was widely believed to have used the paramilitary to protect his rule against possible attempts by army generals to replace him.

The RSF moved quickly after the removal of Al Bashir to develop its resources, building an economic empire centred around gold mining and growing into a well-armed 100,000-strong force.

“The decree is based on the consequences of the mutiny of that force against the state and the gross violations it has committed against citizens and he destruction of the nation's infrastructure,” said the official Sudan news agency, Suna.

Since the start of the war, the RSF has been accused of large scale looting in Khartoum and of waging genocidal attacks on civilians in Darfur from ethnic African communities, killing thousands and forcing tens of thousands to flee to neighbouring Chad. It is also charged with sexual violence in Khartoum and Darfur.