Pakistan cable car: Family tells of despair as children stuck in darkness

Pakistan's military has paused air rescue efforts for the evening with three people remaining trapped in a cable car dangling over a high ravine after a line snapped early on Tuesday morning.

An army helicopter rescued five children from the car earlier in the day, but the high-risk operation has been further complicated by gusty winds and nightfall

Two pupils and one teacher were still on board the cable car waiting to be rescued, a rescue agency representative and a district official said.

A ground-based rescue operation is reportedly continuing throughout the night, with rescuers installing floodlights in the area.

The cable car was stranded at a height of about 275 metres, in Battagram district.

A district administration official told The National that the incident happened at about 7am local time as the children travelled to school on a mountain.

The high-risk rescue operation has been complicated by gusty winds. AFP

The cable car broke down halfway across a 200-metre span.

Ground rescue teams were unable to reach the cable car due to the height and terrain, Pakistan's Dawn News reported.

Teacher Zafar Iqbal said one of the children reportedly fainted out of fear and the trapped pupils were communicating with him using their mobile phones.

The army helicopter hovers near the stricken cable car. AFP

Television footage showed one child being lifted off the cable car by a helicopter in a harness and then carried to the ground.

At least 150 pupils use the cable car every day to go to school, Mr Iqbal said.

Battagram, Pakistan: 6 children are among 8 people trapped inside a cable car dangling over a deep Pakistan valley. The chairlift is "stuck at a height of about 900 ft" (275 metres) due to a breakage in one of its cables. pic.twitter.com/Md806c8RMa — Sandeep Panwar (@tweet_sandeep) August 22, 2023

The cable car is run privately by local organisations and there are no roads or bridges in the area, official Mufti Gulamullah told Dawn News.

Battagram resident Humayun Khan told The National that cable cars are used to travel across the mountainous area.

“In most cases, it is not feasible to build a road for two communities living on two mountains, each having around 30 to 40 houses, as such a route would cost a lot,” he said.

“This is why locals have set up chairlifts on their own to commute in the hills.”

Mr Khan suggested the government should review its guidelines to ensure cable car safety.

Relatives of stranded children fear outcome

Some residents in the Battagram district said they feared a hopeless situation, unable to help those trapped above the valley.

Abdul Latif, a middle-aged man, was in a pensive mood as he waited for his cousin, one of the stranded pupils.

“My cousin is the lone son of his mother,” Mr Latif said. “His mother has been visiting the site of the accident frequently and she may get mentally sick if something happens to the child since she has no other immediate family member, except this child,” he said.

Imran Khan, 25, says that he saw his brother’s death up close in a previous cable accident when he got stuck in a chairlift along with seven other people at an altitude of around 600 metres after a metal bolt on the vehicle snapped.

His other brother was the first among those stranded to have been rescued by an army team by helicopter.

“Now we have decided not to allow our brother or any other family member to use the locally made chairlift for commuting,” Imran Khan told The National soon after his brother was rescued.

Mohammed Tieb, chairman of the Social Anthropology Department at Peshawar University, who comes from Battagram district, told The National that several similar, locally made chairlifts had been converted into bridges by local authorities.

However, he said that makeshift chairlifts are still being used in remote areas of the Allai Tehsil district.

He said the government should establish bridges or roads and remove locally made chairlifts, which have no safety oversight.

District Assistant Commissioner Fayaz Ahmed told The National that the government was already discussing safety regulations for the chairlifts, as well as regular inspections.