Niger coup: Nigeria leads negotiations as threat of military intervention persists

West African military chiefs were scheduled to meet in Nigeria's capital Abuja on Wednesday to discuss how to respond to a July 26 coup in neighbouring Niger that has raised fears of a regional conflict and prompted France, the former colonial power, to evacuate its citizens.

Ecowas, an alliance of West African countries that is currently chaired by Nigeria, on Sunday imposed trade and financial sanctions and gave the coup leaders a week to reinstate Niger's democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, or face potential use of force.

Meanwhile, media reports indicate that an Ecowas delegation is expected to head to Niamey to speak directly to the junta leaders. The delegation is reportedly led by former Nigerian president Abdulsalami Abubakar and includes a highly respected Nigerian religious leader, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa'adu Abubakar.

Nigeria, which has the fourth largest army in Africa, has led the Ecowas response to the coup. Analysts have told The National that they believe that if mediation attempts fail, a Nigeria-led military intervention is likely.

There is little expectation that any western country would be directly involved. Italy's foreign affairs minister Antonio Tajani told national media on Wednesday that: "We have to work so that democracy prevails in Niger ... we need to rule out any western military initiative because it would be perceived as a new colonisation."

Ecowas's firm response to the coup has been welcomed by western leaders. "We stand ready to support Ecowas’s upcoming decisions, including the adoption of sanctions," the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Saturday.

But the threat of a military intervention was met by a strong rebuttal from Mali and Burkina Faso, both led by military juntas, who said that it would be the equivalent to a declaration of war against them.

Niamey, Bamako and Ouagadougou seem to have been co-ordinating their response to Ecowas, with Gen Salifou Mody, one of the officers who seized power in Niger last week, visiting Mali on Wednesday.

Nigeria's former military head of state Abdulsalami Abubakar. AFP

Gen Mody, a former army chief of staff who was fired in April, arrived in Bamako at the head of a delegation, a senior Nigerien official and a Malian security official told AFP.

The coup leaders announced overnight they had reopened its land and air borders with Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mali, Libya and Chad.

In parallel, France continued evacuation flights on Wednesday. So far, two planes have repatriated more than 350 French citizens, as well as an unspecified number of people from Niger, Portugal, Belgium, Ethiopia, Lebanon, Germany, Canada, India, the US and Austria.

#Niger | 2 vols sont déjà arrivés en France pour évacuer les ressortissants qui le souhaitaient

➡️ + de 350 français 🇫🇷 évacués

➡️Des ressortissants d’autres nationalités ont pu aussi être évacués : 🇳🇪🇵🇹🇧🇪🇪🇹🇱🇧🇩🇪🇨🇦🇮🇳🇺🇸🇦🇹



Les opérations d’évacuations par @francediplo &… pic.twitter.com/yMM2PqbH8q — France Diplomatie🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@francediplo) August 2, 2023

"It feels good," said a relieved Raissa Kelembho, who returned from Niger with her two boys. "At one point, there was a feeling of insecurity, we knew that everything could change," said Ms Kelembho, whose husband remained in Niger for work.

Western soldiers already present in Niger as part of anti-insurgency combat missions remain in the country. They include about 1,500 French troops, 1,100 US troops and a small German contingent.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Wednesday that there were no concerns about German troops in Niger, adding that supply was also secure.

"I spoke yesterday with the commander of our airbase in Niamey," Mr Pistorius told said. "He clearly told me that they are not concerned about their safety at all currently."

Rishi Sunak's office said the British Prime Minister spoke with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss the situation in Niger. "The UK and Germany have both condemned the recent attempts to undermine democracy, peace and stability in the country," the readout said. "The Prime Minister welcomed our shared efforts to uphold stability and protect our nationals in Niger."

