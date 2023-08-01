Armed gang steal up to $16m of jewellery from luxury Paris store Piaget

Two men in suits and a woman raided a store of the luxury Swiss watch brand Piaget in central Paris on Tuesday, escaping with between €10 million ($11 million) and €15 million worth of jewellery, the Paris prosecutors' office said.

The robbery took place about lunchtime while shoppers were in the store. The bandits allegedly held staff members at gunpoint.

They left on foot and nobody is thought to have been hurt during the raid.

Paris prosecutors have opened an investigation into the crime for "armed robbery by an organising gang" and "kidnapping".

The store is on the Rue de la Paix in the upscale Place Vendome area, home to several jewellers, watchmakers and luxury brands.

The area has experienced a spate of armed robberies in recent years.

French judiciary police work inside a Piaget store after a robbery on Rue de la Paix in Paris on August 1. Reuters

Piaget is a luxury Swiss watchmaker and jeweller, and was founded in 1874 by Georges Piaget.

The price of its goods can reach several tens of thousands of euros.

Piaget is part of the Richemont group, which also owns Cartier, Baume and Mercier, Chloe, and Van Cleef and Arpels.

In May last year, armed thieves robbed a Chanel watch and jewellery store in the area and then sped off on motorbikes.

Bulgari and Chaumet stores have also been robbed in recent years.