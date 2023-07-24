Iraq angered as Quran set alight again in Denmark

Two protesters set fire to the Quran outside Iraq's embassy in Denmark on Monday, the latest in a string of such incidents to draw outrage in the Muslim world.

Iraq's Foreign Ministry condemned "in strict terms" the second such protest in days outside its mission in Copenhagen.

It called on members of the EU to "quickly reconsider so-called freedom of expression and the right to demonstrate", state media said.

An organiser of Monday's protest trod on the Quran and set it alight in a tray next to an Iraqi flag, Reuters reported.

The two Copenhagen stunts on Friday and Monday were carried out by members of a far-right group called Danish Patriots. They followed a series of similar episodes in Sweden that have strained the country's international relations.

Demonstrators in Baghdad stormed Sweden's embassy last week and blocked a bridge on Saturday in protest at events in Denmark.

Two Quran-burning protests have taken place in four days in Copenhagen, Denmark. Getty

Iraq on Monday said Danish diplomatic staff had left Baghdad, amid anger at the Nordic countries for condoning protests where the Quran is burned.

An Iraqi-born activist, Salwan Momika, twice desecrated the Quran in Stockholm after a far-right politician set it alight outside Turkey's embassy in Sweden in January.

Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius cancelled a trip to Iraq over security fears, while the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Co-operation suspended the status of a Swedish special envoy.

The Muslim Council of Elders, which sits in the UAE, issued a statement condemning the burning of the Quran "by extremists in Denmark".

"The Council reiterates it unequivocally rejects such heinous acts that aim to provoke Muslims around the world, while also emphasising that the recurrence of such racist actions reflects a vile extremism, blind fanaticism and abhorrent hatred, that contradict basic human principles and norms," it said.

"Furthermore, these abhorrent acts only serve to undermine global efforts to promote peace and coexistence."