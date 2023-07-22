Protesters try to storm Baghdad's Green Zone over Quran burning in Denmark

Hundreds of protesters attempted to storm Baghdad's Green Zone, home to foreign embassies and Iraq's government, early on Saturday following reports of a Quran burning in Denmark.

They were pushed back by security forces, who blocked the Jumhuriya bridge leading to the heavily fortified zone and prevented them from reaching the Danish Embassy.

"The security forces and a number of members of the Popular Mobilization were able to thwart an armed attempt carried out by the AlSalam Brigade at dawn on Saturday," Iraq's foreign ministry said in a statement.

On Friday members of ultranationalist group Danske Patrioter burnt a copy of the Quran and an Iraqi flag in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen and live-streamed the action on Facebook, according to Danish media reports,

This followed similar incidents in Stockholm, which led to hundreds of protesters storming and setting fire to the Swedish embassy in the Iraqi capital in the early hours of Thursday.

Iraq on Saturday reassured diplomatic missions in the country of their security, saying the government would not allow a recurrence of the storming of the Swedish embassy.

Protesters had occupied the diplomatic post for several hours, waving flags and banners showing the influential Iraqi Shiite cleric and political leader Moqtada Al Sadr. The embassy's staff had been evacuated a day earlier.

Hours later, Iraq cut diplomatic ties with Sweden in protest over the desecration of the Quran.

An Iraqi asylum seeker who burnt a copy of the holy book during a demonstration last month in Stockholm had threatened to do the same thing again on Thursday but ultimately stopped short of setting fire to the book.

He did, however, kick and step on it, and did the same with an Iraqi flag and a photo of Sadr and of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

On Friday afternoon, thousands protested peacefully in Iraq and other Muslim-majority countries.

However, on Friday night hundreds of protesters chanting in support of Sadr and carrying images of the prominent leader and the flag associated with his movement, along with the Iraqi flag, attempted to enter the Green Zone and clashed with security forces before dispersing.

In a statement on Saturday, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned “in strong and repeated terms, the incident of abuse against the Holy Quran and the flag of the Republic of Iraq in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Denmark.”

It called the international community “to stand urgently and responsibly towards these atrocities that violate social peace and coexistence around the world.”

Another protest is scheduled to take place in Baghdad at 6pm.