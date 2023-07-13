Archaeologists in Peru find 3,000-year-old tunnel in mountain temple complex

Peruvian archaeologists have discovered a sealed underground corridor known as “the condor’s passageway”, dating back to the Chavin civilisation.

The Chavin people, whose civilisation ended more than 1,000 years ago, lived high in the Andean mountains of Peru, 3,000m above sea level.

They are known for having built granite and limestone temples with complex drainage systems to prevent flooding, as well as creating sculptures from gold. The corridor, which is believed to be linked to underground structures, is about 3,000 years old.

Legend of the Lanzon

About 430km north of Lima, the Chavin de Huantar archaeological site is among the culture's most important, and thrived from about 1,500 to 550 BC.

The latest Chavin discoveries focus on a hallway in a southern portion of the temple that was sealed, archaeologists believe, because of a structural weakness, but which now offers a glimpse into the earliest days of the Chavin.

The Chavin de Huantar is filled with carvings of animals thought to have religious significance, including jaguars and caymans. At the centre of the complex of buildings is the Lanzon, a holy stone sculpture sited in a network of tunnels, which features a carving of a hybrid human-jaguar figure. It is thought worshippers would walk through the dark tunnels before eventually being confronted with the Lanzon and performing religious rituals.

"What we have here has been frozen in time," lead archaeologist John Rick told Reuters.

A large ceramic piece weighing about 17kg, decorated with what appears to be a condor's head and wings, was found in the aisle, along with a ceramic bowl, both unearthed in May last year when the entrance was uncovered.

The condor, one of the largest birds in the world, was associated with power and prosperity in ancient Andean cultures.

Mr Rick, a Stanford University archaeologist, has said much of the temple complex is still to be excavated.

The entrance to the "condor's passageway" was first explored by Mr Rick's team using cameras mounted on robots, seeking to negotiate the debris that once filled it, as well as avoiding the risk of further collapse of the ancient architecture.

Unesco, the United Nations' educational, scientific and cultural arm, declared Chavin de Huantar a world heritage site in 1985.